Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confesses that Fahmaan Khan and she is in love with each other; read to know more

Fahmaan and Sumbul are two of the most loved actors of television and their onscreen pair is loved by the fans. Soon they would be seen on the reality show “Entertainment Ki Raat” where finally the actress would confess that they are in love with each other.
MUMBAI:Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved by the audience. 

But then, the show took a leap and the two had to say goodbye to the show. After that, Sumbul entered Bigg Boss and Fahmaan signed up for his new show, Dharampatnii. 

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

There have been many rumors doing rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul
 
Later, in Bigg Boss, Sumbul revealed to Sajid Khan that she loves Fahmaan Khan, but as a brother. She is not vocal about it as she would like to work with him in future.

There were reports doing rounds that the two might be coming in on a project together but it didn’t work.

But now, they would be seen on COLORS reality show “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”, where they would be having fun sessions with the cast and crew.

Now we came across a video where one can see the sizzling chemistry of the two on the show and would say that they are one of the most  loved and celebrated on screen couples.

In the video Sumbul confesses that the two are in love with each other and one can see how much care Fahmaan is taking care of Sumbul and post that they have a sizzling dance that sets the stage on fire with their chemistry.

Well, the entire scenario was done in a funny gist that will leave SuMan fans in splits.

Also, it’s a treat to watch Fahmaan and Sumbul together on screen after a long gap.

Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confesses that Fahmaan Khan and she is in love with each other; read to know more
