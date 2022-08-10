Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan gives a deadline to Fahmaan Khan for this shocking reason

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie, where she became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and she gained popularity at a very young age. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility and is best at emoting emotional and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’, and today, she is the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and was eliminated just a week before the finale.

ALSO READ : Sumbul Touqeer Khan has reached a huge milestone; the actress is riding high on her career

She created history by being the youngest contestant who survived in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of the show.

Post her stint in the Bigg Boss house, she has been offered a lot of projects and is taking her time to finalize which one she would like to be a part of.

The actress is quite active on her social media account and she keeps her fans and well-wishers updated about what she is up to.

Sumbul shared a reel recently, where she said that if anyone is in love with her then they should tell her now because by next year she would be a grown-up and then she wouldn’t give anyone any importance and she clearly said that it’s a deadline.

Well, through this reel is Sumbul giving a hint to Fahmaan Khan that he should reveal his feelings as the fans are hinting on that.

They have been rumors doing around for quite some time that the two are dating each other, though there is no confirmation on the same.

There is no doubt that Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and the fans miss watching them together.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally breaks her silence on her relationship with Fahmaan Khan; says “He is not only my close friend but my family”