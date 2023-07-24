KYA BAAT HAI! Sumbul Touqeer Khan REUNITES with THIS Imlie co-star and we can't keep calm

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer became a household name for her show Imlie where she played the titular role.

The show made her one of the most popular TV actresses at such a young age.

Sumbul's pairing with Gashmeer Mahajani became quite popular. Later, she was seen opposite Fahmaan Khan and fans went crazy with this fresh new jodi of the telly world.

ALSO READ: Exciting! Sumbul Touqeer’s upcoming show on Sony TV finally gets a title

Fans fondly refer to them as Aryalie and still miss them on-screen.

Post Imlie, Sumbul bagged Bigg Boss and it only added more fame to her popularity.

Sumbul has been bagging interesting projects ever since Imlie became a huge hit.

Well, it is always a delight to see former co-stars reuniting and reliving the beautiful moments.

Sumbul who maintains a great bond with one of her Imlie co-stars recently reunited with her and we can't keep calm.

The beautiful diva spent quality time with Mayuri Deshmukh.

Mayuri played the role of Malini Tripathi in Imlie.

While the duo were on-screen rivals in the show, they really get along well in real life.

Take a look:

It seems Sumbul and Mayuri definitely had a great time together and these pretty ladies are giving major BFF goals.

What is your take on Sumbul and Mayuri's reunion? Tell us in the comments.

On the work front, Sumbul has bagged the lead role in Sony TV's upcoming show Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about her upcoming projects and has a special message for her friend Shiv Thakare