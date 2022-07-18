Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals her special connection with Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

These days, the storyline is focusing on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to leave her job or Aryan. But Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

These days the show’s storyline is focusing on the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill both of them to seek revenge.

But the audience loves the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on the screen and we have also seen the new promo of Malini being back on the show.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are very hardworking and invest their 100 percent into whatever they do.

The show and the actors have many fans and fan clubs dedicated to them, and they shower them with a lot of love.

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is a new reality show on television and the audience loves watching their favourite actors under one roof where they have challenges to do and are pitted against each other.

In one of the videos shared by a fan on social media, Sumbul said that if anything happens to her then the person she would call would be Fahmaan Khan as she trusts him blindly and he is one of the closest people in her life.

Well, their chemistry is appreciated by the fans and they are considered one of the most loved on-screen couples.

