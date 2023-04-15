Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan shows a glimpse of her new house

MUMBAI:Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie where she became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show Imlie. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and is best at emoting emotion and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also a part of the reality show ‘Dance India Dance Little Masters’, and today, she has come a long way to become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house, and she was eliminated just a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the youngest contestant who has survived in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of Bigg Boss.

Now the actress has shared a video where she has shown a glimpse of her house and has informed the fans that she would be doing her house tour on 18th of April and the fans would get to see her house.

Well, its commendable that Sumbul at such a young age has purchased a new house and it’s a huge achievement for her.

