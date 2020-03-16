Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer shares some adorable pictures with Fahmaan Khan, but her CAPTION grabs the limelight

MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are currently ruling the hearts of the masses as Arylie from Gul Khan's Imlie. The show is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. Imlie is always in the top 5 of the TRP charts.

Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer took to her social media handle and shared some adorable and goofy pictures with her co-star, Fahmaan. However, it's the caption that grabs our attention.

Also Read:

Exclusive! “Now it is difficult for me to speak Hindi because of the continuous use of Awadhi” - Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shared these adorable snaps and wrote, ‘Yeh inn dinon ki baat hogi’. Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan are reportedly going to get a new season. There have been reports of Sumbul and Fahmaan not being a part of the show. And hence, her caption is kinda worrisome.

While Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan share sizzling hot chemistry in Imlie, their offscreen equation seems very cordial. They are like BFFs on the sets. And these pictures are proof of how close they are in real life. Fahmaan Khan is a happy-go-lucky person unlike his onscreen character, Aryan Singh Rathore. Look how he turned goofy and lifted Sumbul.

Also Read:

Imlie: OMG! When Fahmann Khan revealed the special moment that he shared with Sumbul Touqeer Khan on the sets of Imlie

Fans absolutely adore Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer together. Be it onscreen or offscreen. While their onscreen chemistry is super-hot, their offline chemistry is like BFFs taking over.

Of late, Sumbul and Fahmaan's chemistry led to the rumours of the two of them being more than friends in real life too. However, both have denied the reports.

Credit: BollywoodLife