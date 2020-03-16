Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer shares some adorable pictures with Fahmaan Khan, but her CAPTION grabs the limelight

Imlie is one of the top rated shows that features Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer playing the roles of Aryan Singh Rathore and Imlie

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 16:28
Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer shares some adorable pictures with Fahmaan Khan, but her CAPTION grabs the limelight

MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are currently ruling the hearts of the masses as Arylie from Gul Khan's Imlie. The show is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. Imlie is always in the top 5 of the TRP charts.

Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer took to her social media handle and shared some adorable and goofy pictures with her co-star, Fahmaan. However, it's the caption that grabs our attention.

Also Read:

Exclusive! “Now it is difficult for me to speak Hindi because of the continuous use of Awadhi” - Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shared these adorable snaps and wrote, ‘Yeh inn dinon ki baat hogi’. Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan are reportedly going to get a new season. There have been reports of Sumbul and Fahmaan not being a part of the show. And hence, her caption is kinda worrisome. 

While Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan share sizzling hot chemistry in Imlie, their offscreen equation seems very cordial. They are like BFFs on the sets. And these pictures are proof of how close they are in real life. Fahmaan Khan is a happy-go-lucky person unlike his onscreen character, Aryan Singh Rathore. Look how he turned goofy and lifted Sumbul.

Also Read: 

Imlie: OMG! When Fahmann Khan revealed the special moment that he shared with Sumbul Touqeer Khan on the sets of Imlie

Fans absolutely adore Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer together. Be it onscreen or offscreen. While their onscreen chemistry is super-hot, their offline chemistry is like BFFs taking over.


Of late, Sumbul and Fahmaan's chemistry led to the rumours of the two of them being more than friends in real life too. However, both have denied the reports.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Television Imlie Sumbul Touqeer Khan Fahmaan Khan Meri Dad ki Dulhan Apna Time Bhi Ayega Article 15 Arylie Sumaan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 16:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amusing! Channa Mereya ‘s Niyati Fatnani is being compared to Katraina Kaif; Here’s why
MUMBAI: Channa Mereya is STAR Bharat’s newest offering and fans are loving the show for its simplicity and gripping...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Awesome! Ayush informs Rishi about the situation, Rishi vows to free Lakshmi
MUMBAI :  Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Pakhi is handling multiple responsibilities, has become the ideal daughter-in-law
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer shares some adorable pictures with Fahmaan Khan, but her CAPTION grabs the limelight
MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are currently ruling the hearts of the masses as Arylie from Gul Khan's...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aww! Vinayak and Virat drop off Savi, Vinayak misses Savi as he reaches home
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Whoa! Pakhi to hide Savi and Sai’s existence from everyone
MUMBAI :  The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Boycott Brahmāstra trends on social media as a throwback video of Anushka Shamra surfaces where she reveals that Ranbi
Shocking! Boycott Brahmāstra trends on social media as a throwback video of Anushka Shamra surfaces where she reveals that Ranbir Kapoor consumes drugs
Latest Video