Kya Baat Hai! Sunny Sachdeva talks about his love of negative roles, says, “the competition is really high”

MUMBAI : TV actor Sunny Sachdeva has made a place in every viewer's heart with his role in Harphoul Mohini. The talented actor has kept viewers on the edge of their seats with all his roles and believable portrayals.

Sunny says that he enjoys playing negative roles more than anything else. Commenting on that he said, “Though I was playing a positive role in my last show which couldn't air for a long time. I'm happy to move ahead and take up a new digital show. And I'm glad to have an opportunity to play a grey character.”

Sunny adds, “Negative roles always excite me a lot. As it gives an opportunity to essay many shades in one character which allows you to give your best to make a mark in everyone's heart and take away all the attention as an actor, and also you get to do a lot of things and have many shades while playing an antagonist. I believe when I'm playing a negative role, my energy is always super high.”

Talking of taking up projects as an actor, Sunny adds, “What I believe is whatever good work comes my way I will accept wholeheartedly because these days it’s really hard to make a place in the entertainment industry as the competition is really high. Many individuals today want to become an actor plus there are a lot of talented actors too. So as an actor if you are getting work rather than thinking twice it's good to take it as finding a work is another challenge today.”

Credit- TOI