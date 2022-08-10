Kya Baat Hai! Tejaaswi Prakash reveals the actual date that she began to date Karan Kundrra in the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of the show Bigg Boss 15, where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name - #TejRan - and they love the chemistry they share.

After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are again making headlines.

The fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together in a project soon.

We came across a video where Tejasswi is seen revealing the date when she actually began to date Karan Kundrra in the Bigg Boss house and that was on the 24th of October just 3 weeks after the show had begun.

Karan seems to be impressed that she remembers the date and expresses his gratitude for having her in his life.

The two seem to be madly in love and today they have a massive fan following where the fans bestow a lot of love and support on them.

On the work front, Tejasswi is seen as the lead in ‘Naagin 6’ and Karan is seen in the new upcoming show – ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

