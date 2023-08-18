Kya Baat Hai! Tejasswi Prakash already married to Karan Kundrra? Rumors sparked after Israeli consul General of Mumbai refers to the Naagin actress as Karan’s spouse

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner. Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples.

Fans have been eager to see them married and there were rumors of an impending wedding. However the rumors soon died down but recently an incident has caught everyone’s attention and makes us wonder if the two are already man and wife!

Karan and Tejasswi earlier met the Israeli Consul General of Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani and the latter shared a picture with the couple on his Instagram account. In the caption he referred to Tejasswi as ‘Karan’s Spouse’. He wrote, “Karan Kundra is beloved actor and also a gentleman. So happy to meet his spouse Tejasswi Prakash.’ This has heightened the curiosity of the couple’s fans. Karan commented on the picture writing, “Thank you for inviting us to your home! Making us feel like family.”

Fans went into a frenzy wondering what’s going on. One wrote, “With all due respect Sir, Tejasswi Prakash is not his spouse. Yet. Also she might have attended this party as his partner but she's a much bigger name in Indian Television, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, GOAT of a stunt show like Khatron Ke Khiladi and earned a nomination for her film in FILMFARE MARATHI. Also, please ignore the haters.” another commented, “Mr and mrs kundrra ko kisi ki nazar na lage” one wote, “To all those claiming tht shez not his spouse.. n being the flag bearers of individuality… u guys aren’t important enough to even know their marital status.. may b they are married?.. n most importantly the host is an acquaintance of Karan’s so she went there as his partner.. not on the basis of her CV.. so chill!”

