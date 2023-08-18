Kya Baat Hai! Tejasswi Prakash already married to Karan Kundrra? Rumors sparked after Israeli consul General of Mumbai refers to the Naagin actress as Karan’s spouse

Fans have been eager to see them married and there were rumors of an impending wedding. However the rumors soon died down but recently an incident has caught everyone’s attention and makes us wonder if the two are already man and wife!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 11:05
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner. Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples.

Also Read- What! Are Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash already married? This Instagram post raises speculations

Fans have been eager to see them married and there were rumors of an impending wedding. However the rumors soon died down but recently an incident has caught everyone’s attention and makes us wonder if the two are already man and wife! 

Karan and Tejasswi earlier met the Israeli Consul General of Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani and the latter shared a picture with the couple on his Instagram account. In the caption he referred to Tejasswi as ‘Karan’s Spouse’. He wrote, “Karan Kundra is beloved actor and also a gentleman. So happy to meet his spouse Tejasswi Prakash.’ This has heightened the curiosity of the couple’s fans. Karan commented on the picture writing, “Thank you for inviting us to your home! Making us feel like family.”

Fans went into a frenzy wondering what’s going on. One wrote, “With all due respect Sir, Tejasswi Prakash is not his spouse. Yet. Also she might have attended this party as his partner but she's a much bigger name in Indian Television, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, GOAT of a stunt show like Khatron Ke Khiladi and earned a nomination for her film in FILMFARE MARATHI. Also, please ignore the haters.” another commented, “Mr and mrs kundrra ko kisi ki nazar na lage” one wote, “To all those claiming tht shez not his spouse.. n being the flag bearers of individuality… u guys aren’t important enough to even know their marital status.. may b they are married?.. n most importantly the host is an acquaintance of Karan’s so she went there as his partner.. not on the basis of her CV.. so chill!”

Check out the post here;

Also Read- OMG! Tejasswi Prakash recalls a scary incident as a teenager when two boys chased her, says “I quickly ran into a random building and hid”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-BollywoodLife

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss Voot Colors TellyChakkar TejRan love couple iconic couple powerful couple Instagram
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 11:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aww! Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara discharged from hospital after being hospitalized from Influenza A flu, actress shares touching video
MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most loved couples of the Television industry. They tied the knot...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anupama gets a panic attack; Dimpy gets a reality check
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Hamari Bahu Silk actress Jya Mishra to enter Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that all...
EXCLUSIVE! Why Rajan Shahi went to offer his APOLOGIES to Mumbadevi Temple?
MUMBAI: Ace TV producer Rajan Shahi is one of the top producers on the small screens. Rajan Shahi has so far produced...
Navigating Age Gap Dynamics: Exploring Modern Relationships in India
MUMBAI: India, a nation steeped in rich traditions and cultural diversity, is in the midst of a gradual transformation...
Oh NO! Titli’s Neha Solanki suffers injury on hand after slipping on set, shoot halted for some time
MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Recent Stories
Nushrratt
WOW! Is a sequel to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety happening? Here’s what Nushrratt Bharuccha has to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij
Aww! Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara discharged from hospital after being hospitalized from Influenza A flu, actress shares touching video
Hamari Bahu Silk
Exclusive! Hamari Bahu Silk actress Jya Mishra to enter Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible
Rajan Shahi
EXCLUSIVE! Why Rajan Shahi went to offer his APOLOGIES to Mumbadevi Temple?
Neha Solanki
Oh NO! Titli’s Neha Solanki suffers injury on hand after slipping on set, shoot halted for some time
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! This is when the new season will begin?
Ankur Verma
Exclusive! "Parineetii" actress Tanvi Dogra breaks her silence on dating co - actors Ankur Verma and Dishank Arora