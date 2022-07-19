Kya Baat Hai! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the changes she has seen in Karan Kundrra post coming into a relationship with him

MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants in the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up and Tejasswi was declared the winner.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them the cute hashtag name #TejRan and they love the chemistry they share.

During the game, one must have seen how Tejasswi and Karan were strong players in the initial days of the show, and then when the track of their love story began their game fell, and many celebrities who came on the show did advise them to get back on track before it’s too late.

Post that in the last few weeks of the game the two pulled up their stockings and bounced back in the game and were among the top three contestants of the show.

The fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are again in a lot of news.

In a recent interview, Tejasswi revealed the changes she can see in Karan after they have come into a relationship.

The actress said “ I can see a lot of changes in Karan what he used to be and what he is today. You see the previous interviews he used to speak rubbish and nonsense but since I am in his life he is changed and is speaking sensible and most important very responsible. I am safe and the best thing is if I do anything wrong then he would pull me out of it and it’s the same for him, will always be there for each other”

Well, there is no doubt that both Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples on television and they have a massive fan following.

