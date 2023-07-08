Kya Baat Hai! From Tejasswi Prakash’s Audi to Avneet Kaur’s Range Rover, Check out the luxury rides of these popular stars! Read for more!

Despite being called the small screen, the television industry rewards its actors generously, allowing them to lead extravagant lives.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 06:15
Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Acting is hard work, and while it does bring you fame and glamour, it also requires a lot of dedication.  Actors also have to maintain their glamorous lifestyle and to do that, they charge a lot of money. 

Despite being called the small screen, the television industry rewards its actors generously, allowing them to lead extravagant lives. Their substantial earnings per episode enable them to invest not only in real estate but also indulge in lavish luxury cars.

ALSO READ:Kya Baat Hai! With Ulka Gupta purchasing a new car, here's a list of young actors below the age of 25 who have purchased expensive things for themselves

Below are some TV actors who have recently acquired expensive cars and are often seen driving them:

1. Jasmin Bhasin 

The starlet opted for a sparkly blue Mercedes-Benz GLC, which exudes luxury and sophistication with a price tag of up to Rs 67.99 lakh . Alongside this, she is said to own an Audi Q7 and a Honda City.

2.  Ashnoor Kaur:

At just 18 years old, acquired a BMW X3 in May, fulfilling her dreams of owning a high-end car with a price of Rs 67.90 lakh .

3. Tejasswi Prakash:

The winner of Bigg Boss 15, treated herself to an Audi Q7 in April, priced at Rs 90 lakh (. This luxury car complements her outings with both her family and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra's family.

4. Rupali Ganguly:

She is one of the highest-paid television actors, enjoys long drives with her husband, and her choice was the bright red Mahindra Thar worth Rs 14.15 lakh. Her preference for an Indian product led her to this option, even though she could have gone for a more expensive one.

5. Avneet Kaur:

She is also a  young achiever, purchased a white Range Rover Velar in February, with an approximate price of Rs 87 lakh. With her Bollywood debut on the horizon, she may soon opt for an even swankier ride.

6. Karan Kundrra:

An adventure enthusiast, fulfilled his thirst for adventure with the addition of a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon to his collection. The rugged SUV, priced at Rs 60.35 lakh,  makes regular appearances on his social media feed. Apart from this, he also reportedly owns a Mini Cooper, Range Rover, and Ford Endeavor.

Which Celebritie’s car did you find the most luxurious?

Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:UFF! Check out the STUNNING gowns adorned by Tejasswi Prakash


 

Tejasswi Prakash Jasmin Bhasin Ashnoor Kaur Rupali Ganguly Avneet Kaur Karan Kundrra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Mon, 08/07/2023 - 06:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Shocking! Shiv comes to know about his illegitimate son
MUMBAI: Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Exclusive! Kenisha Awasthi on how she feels about being compared to Kim Kardashian, “On top of the world”
MUMBAI: Singer Sapna Awasthi’s daughter Kenisha Awasthi is one of the popular names on social media. She is known for...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Isha protests against the bias Savi faces in the Bhosle Institute
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Kumkum Bhagya: Evil! Akshay uses Pallavi to separate Ranbir and Prachi
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Kya Baat Hai! From Tejasswi Prakash’s Audi to Avneet Kaur’s Range Rover, Check out the luxury rides of these popular stars! Read for more!
MUMBAI: Acting is hard work, and while it does bring you fame and glamour, it also requires a lot of dedication.  ...
Udaariyaan: OMG! Aasma to fall in love with Aaliya's partner
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Vidyut Jammwal
Emotional! Vidyut Jammwal reveals being inspired by Sidharth Shukla’s mother’s words after the latter’s death, says “ it changed something”
Latest Video
Related Stories
FALAQ NAAZ
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : OMG! Falaq Naaz finally talks about her relationship with Avinash Sachdev
Rohit Roy
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Rohit Roy reveals if Rohit Shetty ever scolded him during the show; reveals which female contestant is the strongest on the show
Prem
MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! “I thought Prince Narula would play a fair game but then he was unfair during the first task; Rhea would always talk to Prince through Gautam and hence the fights used to trigger” - Prem Shilu
Avinash
Exclusive! “I never said no to Avinash’s proposal as I needed time to think and understand things; if I wanted, I could have faked the relationship”
Aishwarya Sharma
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! “I came to know that this year Rohit Shetty sir didn’t lose his cool on contestants like last year and that felt good and was a big relief”: Aishwarya Sharma
Indira Krishnan
Exclusive! "Getting into a character has never been easy for any artist", Indira Krishnan aka Vedika Dalmia of Saavi Ki Savari talks about the kind of roles she would want to play, her acting process and more