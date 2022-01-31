Kya Baat Hai! TejRan celebrates Tejasswi’s win with these special people; Read on to know who they are?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 Came to an end yesterday with Tejaswi Prakash lifting the coveted Trophy and her fans, friends, and family were Elated. Tejaswi's journey on the show has been quite a wild one, from being put in the second position by Farha Khan to entering the 'Mukhya' house to her budding friendship with Karan Kundra and their Final confession, and their ups and downs in the show.

One of the main focal points of the show has been the relationship between Tejaswi and Karan. And fans adoringly call them #TejRan and fans have been waiting to know if they will continue their relationship outside.

Fans of the duo are very happy that Tejaswi won and Karan was there supporting her. But not just that Karan's response that 'Ladoo and Trophy dono Ghar aa rahe hai' is melting peoples hearts.

After The finale ended all the contestants were eager to relax and party with their fellow contestants to make the occasion a memorable one. Tejaswi and Karan also celebrated Tejaswi's big wins, winning the trophy and playing the lead in Naagin 6.

Not only did they celebrate with each other they celebrated with the most special people in their lives, their parents. Tejaswi was in for a sweet surprise when she entered a room that was decorated for her and the Bigg boss trophy was in the middle. Take a look at the photos and video of the surprise here:

Karan also took to Instagram to share a picture of the two and one with Tejaswi and the trophy. This has made Tejran fans very happy. And they are very excited to see what's in store for Teja and Karan in the future!

