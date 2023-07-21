Kya Baat Hai! The off-screen bond between Shakti and Bhavika Sharma is sending #IshVi fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar mein into a frenzy!

Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh have been roped in for the show to play the leads.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 19:43
GHKKPM

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

With its emotional twists, intense character relationships, and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein" explores the depths of human emotions and showcases the complexities of relationships in a captivating and relatable manner, keeping viewers hooked and eager for more.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Escape! Savi prepares to leave, Ashwini wants her to keep the bangles

Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh have taken up the mantle to play the lead in the show. Fans are already loving the show and are already deeply involved with the storyline.

The show has a very dedicated fan following and they are always on the lookout for finding more interesting bits and pieces from the sets, recently some behind the scenes, from the set of GHKKPM, of Bhavika and Shakti playing basketball in between shots for the scene that they had to do and fans on Twitter are just really happy about the ease between the two. Check out some of the best reactions here:

Fans of the show, are really loving the track between Ishaan and Saavi and they can't wait to see what happens next in the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Paras Madaan roped in for a movie titled Saket Nagri Ayodhya


 

Paras Madaan Rekha Shakti Arora Bhavika Sharma Sumit Singh GHKKPM Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein Sai Virat Star Plus Paakhi GHKKPM spoilers Spoiler Alert Harshad Arora SaiYA Sairat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 19:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Revelation! Raghav Juyal reacts on the rumours about dating Shehnaaz Gill and reveals his relationship status
MUMBAI:  Actors Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill sparked dating rumours a few months ago after they filmed Salman Khan’s...
Anupama: Big Twist! Anuj lashes out at Dimpy as she gives a statement against Anupama warning her to stay within her limits
MUMBAI:  These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative, where Dimpy wants to break the Shah...
Kya Baat Hai! The off-screen bond between Shakti and Bhavika Sharma is sending #IshVi fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar mein into a frenzy!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.With...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Oops! What’s cooking between Arjit Taneja and Soundous Moufakir as the latter kiss Arijit leaves Shiv Thakare jealous
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Imlie: Humiliation! Imlie’s character assassination in public, Kairi targeted too
MUMBAI:  Movie Trial Period which has Genelia Deshmukh, in the lead is indeed one of the much talked about movies when...
MTV Roadies Season 19: Wow! Check out the BTS video of how the crew and contestants shoot an episode, a surprising twist has been revealed
MUMBAI:  MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Recent Stories
RAGHAV JUYAL
Revelation! Raghav Juyal reacts on the rumours about dating Shehnaaz Gill and reveals his relationship status
Latest Video
Related Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Oops! What’s cooking between Arjit Taneja and Soundous Moufakir as the latter kiss Arijit leaves Shiv Thakare jealous
MTV ROADIES SEASON 9
MTV Roadies Season 19: Wow! Check out the BTS video of how the crew and contestants shoot an episode, a surprising twist has been revealed
Sumbul
OMG! Here's why Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was missing from Sumbul's new project launch, Shivrit fans feel dejected
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar
Aww! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar share a photo with their baby boy “Ruhaan”
TITLI
Oh no! 'Titli' star Neha Solanki leaves the sets of the show to be with her father, who suffered from a heart attack
Imlie
BARC Ratings: Imlie sees a drop in ratings out of the top five shows; Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav enters the top ten shows; Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi sees drops; Anupama tops the list; followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, YHC and Faltu