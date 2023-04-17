Kya Baat Hai! The star cast of CID reunited; is the show returning?

MUMBAI : CID was one of the most successful shows on television. In fact, it was the longest running show.

But all of a sudden, it shut shop, and fans were disappointed. The trio of Daya, Abhijeet, and ACP Pradyuman was loved by the audiences, and they became iconic on television.

Post the show going off air, the star cast still kept in touch and have become like a family.

The actors shared a great bond of friendship. We have seen in the posts that they share on social media.

Recently, the stars of CID reunited as they caught up for an evening brunch. They shared a lot of video and photos on social media.

Shraddha Musale (Dr. Tarika), Janvi Chheda (Shreya), Ansha Sayed and (Purvi), Hrishikesh Pandey (Sachin) reunited recently and had a fun time. The gang met after a long time.

But still, fans feel that the picture is incomplete as Dayanand Shetty ( Daya), Aditya Srivastava (Abhijeet), Shivaji Satam ( ACP) were missing from the photo.

The fan got emotional and are demanding for the show to be back with the same star cast. In fact, some are suspecting that it might be.

Ansha shared the posts with the gang and wrote an emotional note which read “Video bana rahe hai yaar" - this statement shows how personal the team is. Inspite of all the buzz on Instagram, the entire CID team is not on social media platforms. That is the main reason behind the gravity of this most known show, which still reruns and proves to be a hit again in terms of TRPs.

She further said “I have seen the senior cast being so secure, calm and patient with their stardom and I have tried to imbibe that. Also, have learnt over the years how to evolve and handle the fame in a positive manner and not boast over it, how to stay grounded and sane in the world of mobile cameras. It's ok to be an actor and it's ok to be clicked, never let it get to your head - is the most important lesson learnt "

Well, there is no doubt that CID was one of the most popular and loved serials, especially among the kids and fans would love to watch the show again.

A few months ago, there were reports suggesting that the show should return back with the same star cast.

Would you like to see the show back on screen?

Do let us know in the comments below.



