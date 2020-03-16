Kya Baat Hai! Thsi special gesture of Dipika Kakar for her Father and Shoaib Ibrahim will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' Sasural Simar Ka. Her character of Simar won a lot of applause, and Dipika was highly lauded for her performance. She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air, the actress has not been seen on the small screen and is busy with her YouTube channel.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2, where she essayed the role of Simar.

These days, Dipika is busy with her vlogs on YouTube where she shares the insight in her life with her fans and well-wishers.

The actress has a massive fan following and the fans go all out and support her and make her feel special.

The actress recently shared a new vlog where she showed her fans a special gesture that she carried out for her father and Shoaib.

In the video, one can see how Dipika visits her dad’s house and she informs him about hitting the milestone of completing 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

( ALSO READ: When Dipika Kakar Ibrahim surprised husband Shoaib )

She made a special card for her father and thanked him for always being there and supporting her in whatever she did until now and also, wrote a cute letter for him.

The actress also revealed about how her father once roamed thorugh Darjeeling to get her a toy and thanked him for everything.

On the other hand, Dipika is seen driving to Shoaib’s new serial's set, where she is seen renovating his make–up room and how she is deciding on the lighting of the room to make her husband feel special.

She is seen telling in the vlog that she wants to make his make–up room look good to make him feel special.

Isn’t that a sweet gesture by the actress?

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is an IDEAL BAHU! )