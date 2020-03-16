Kya Baat Hai! Thsi special gesture of Dipika Kakar for her Father and Shoaib Ibrahim will melt your heart

Dipika is a well-known personality on television and these days, she is busy with her vlogs on youtube, where she gives insight about her life to her fans and well-wishers.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 02:45
Kya Baat Hai! Thsi special gesture of Dipika Kakar for her Father and Shoaib Ibrahim will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' Sasural Simar Ka. Her character of Simar won a lot of applause, and Dipika was highly lauded for her performance. She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air, the actress has not been seen on the small screen and is busy with her YouTube channel.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2, where she essayed the role of Simar.

These days, Dipika is busy with her vlogs on YouTube where she shares the insight in her life with her fans and well-wishers.

The actress has a massive fan following and the fans go all out and support her and make her feel special.

The actress recently shared a new vlog where she showed her fans a special gesture that she carried out for her father and Shoaib.

In the video, one can see how Dipika visits her dad’s house and she informs him about hitting the milestone of completing 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

( ALSO READ: When Dipika Kakar Ibrahim surprised husband Shoaib  )

She made a special card for her father and thanked him for always being there and supporting her in whatever she did until now and also, wrote a cute letter for him.

The actress also revealed about how her father once roamed thorugh Darjeeling to get her a toy and thanked him for everything.

On the other hand, Dipika is seen driving to Shoaib’s new serial's set, where she is seen renovating his make–up room and how she is deciding on the lighting of the room to make her husband feel special.

She is seen telling in the vlog that she wants to make his make–up room look good to make him feel special.

Isn’t that a sweet gesture by the actress?

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is an IDEAL BAHU! )

Dipika Kakar PCOS Thyroid VLOG YouTube Sasural Simar Ka Colors Voot Shoiab Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 02:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “I do not find any difficulty while performing the stunts with the equipment”, Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6
MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has...
EXCLUSIVE! Gaurav Amlani on playing a father on-screen at a young age in Sony TV's Punyashlok Ahilyabai: I was like a child who was waiting to play something like this all my life
MUMBAI: Gaurav Amlani is roped in to play the lead role of Khande Rao in Sony TV's historical drama series Punyashlok...
Kya Baat Hai! Thsi special gesture of Dipika Kakar for her Father and Shoaib Ibrahim will melt your heart
MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got her...
Exclusive! “This movie will always remain close to my heart for many reasons”, says Ashlesha Sawant on her upcoming movie Haryana
MUMBAI: Actress Ashlesha Sawant has been winning the hearts of the fans with her amazing acting contribution. We have...
Exclusive! My dad used to mock me that I would not be a successful actress so when I told him I got selected, he thought I was fooling him: Niyati Fatnani
MUMBAI: Niyati Fatnani is a well-known actress on television. She is best known for her roles in television serials...
Hilarious! Kareena Kapoor Khan rubbishes her pregnancy rumours; Check out her humorous way of conveying the news
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update that will surely lead you to laugh out loud. Find out...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “This movie will always remain close to my heart for many reasons”, says Ashlesha Sawant on her upcoming movie Haryan
Exclusive! “This movie will always remain close to my heart for many reasons”, says Ashlesha Sawant on her upcoming movie Haryana
Latest Video