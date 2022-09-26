Kya Baat Hai! TV actors Karan Kundrra and Prince Narula impress their fans with their bromance, take a look

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned names in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor gained more popularity after his stint in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15. Karan shared a video on his Instagram story in which Lock Upp fame Prince Narula and Karan bumped into each other as they were traveling in different cars.

Karan Kundrra met his friend Prince Narula while traveling in Mumbai. Both can be seen showering flying kisses on each other as they are in their respective cars. Karan Kundrra and Prince Narula worked together in the popular reality show MTV Roadies X4 and were gang leaders.

On the personal front, Karan Kundrra met the love of his life Tejasswi Prakash in Salman Khan's hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. Since then, the two are going head strong with their relationship and are often seen dishing out major couple goals.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra was last seen hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. He will soon feature in a music video titled 'Akhiyan' opposite Erica J Fernandes.

