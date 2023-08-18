Kya Baat Hai! Twitter fans rejoice as they get an AraNsh reunion after weeks, and share hilarious reactions over Reyansh and Aradhana's meeting!

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

So often than not, it happens that audiences appreciate the chemistry between the two leads when a new show is launched and it takes a little while to create a fandom for the two but it was a different case with Barsatein and Shivangi and Kushal.

Reyansh and Aradhana are definitely in love, but the heartbreak and the misunderstanding that the two are facing is much more poignant now that ever.

From their chemistry to the love-hate trope, fans have developed an affinity for Arandhana and Reyansh already.

The two have burned the screens up with their chemistry and fans call them #AraNsh with love. But fans of the the show are very excited because they finally got to see a glimpse of the old AraNsh full of banter and some really sweet chemistry and fans were excited that they took to twitter to share their love:

This was cute ah

After so longgg the whole episode was too goood #Barsatein #AraNsh pic.twitter.com/gnyaJOuyGE — Samairaaaa (@yehfitoor_) August 22, 2023

Give me "na na na" once a day & I won't complain at all #Barsatein #AraNshpic.twitter.com/b3g3FWuQ0b

The show has picked up a great pace and is the highest-rated fiction show on the channel as of now. Fans are tuning in to see what the story will be like moving forward.

