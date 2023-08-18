Kya Baat Hai! Twitter fans rejoice as they get an AraNsh reunion after weeks, and share hilarious reactions over Reyansh and Aradhana's meeting!

Balaji Telefilm's new show Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.
Reyansh

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

So often than not, it happens that audiences appreciate the chemistry between the two leads when a new show is launched and it takes a little while to create a fandom for the two but it was a different case with Barsatein and Shivangi and Kushal.

ALSO READ:WOW! Shivangi Joshi takes over as the most loved TV personality with the launch of 'Barsatein', Tejasswi Prakash and Harshad Chopda come next on the list

Reyansh and Aradhana are definitely in love, but the heartbreak and the misunderstanding that the two are facing is much more poignant now that ever. 

From their chemistry to the love-hate trope, fans have developed an affinity for Arandhana and Reyansh already.

The two have burned the screens up with their chemistry and fans call them #AraNsh with love. But fans of the the show are very excited because they finally got to see a glimpse of the old AraNsh full of banter and some really sweet chemistry and fans were excited that they took to twitter to share their love:

blockquote class="twitter-tweet">

Give me "na na na" once a day & I won't complain at all #Barsatein #AraNshpic.twitter.com/b3g3FWuQ0b

— (@IshaReddy_) August 22, 2023

The show has picked up a great pace and is the highest-rated fiction show on the channel as of now. Fans are tuning in to see what the story will be like moving forward. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Relief! Aradhana isn’t the one getting married, Reyansh excited to know the reality

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.
