Kya Baat Hai! Umar Riaz opens his heart out on Rashami Desai and reveals if there were in a relationship says “ I did like her but we never got into a relationship as we weren’t ready for it”

Umar is one of the most loved and known faces of television and he rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15. In a recent interview Umar opened up about is feeling for Rashami Desai where he did tell her that he had developed a likeness for her but couldn’t take the relationship ahead.
MUMBAI : Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one, he was loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was spoken about a lot.

Umar grabbed headlines for his continued fights with Pratik Sehajpal, as the two never got along with each other.

His bond was very strong with Karan since day one, and he proved his friendship during every task by supporting him unconditionally.

But then, he got eliminated from the show just two weeks before the finale and the fans were disappointed.

Post the show, Umar achieved stardom, and his fan following reached another level.

These days, the doctor is being offered lots of projects, but he is choosing them very wisely.

If one remembers during his stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house, there was news doing the rounds that Umar and Rashami were in a relationship though the two never came out and spoke about it.

In a recent interview Umar has spoken his heart out about his relationship with Rashami Desai where he said “In the Bigg Boss house it's bond that you get infatuated with someone, as everyone will try to bring you down as they would want to win the show, that’s when you get someone to support you on the show it feels good”

He further said “It’s very evident that you would get attracted to each other, and I did confess to her that I like her but I knew things would be different outside. We were very good friends, but there was a little bit of likeness for each other but we didn’t take it to another level as we weren’t ready for it, we kept the friendship and are still friends”

Well, there is no doubt that the fans loved Umar and Rashami’s Jodi and they had thought that they were dating but the two always said that they were friends.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 13:26

