Kya Baat Hai! Umar Riaz reveals about his relationship with Rashami Desai, says, "I did like her, but we never got into a relationship as we weren’t ready for it”

Umar is one of the most loved and known faces of television and he rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15. In a recent interview, Umar opened up about his feelings for Rashami Desai, where reveals that he had developed a likeness towards her, but couldn’t take the relationship ahead.
Umar Riaz opens his heart out on Rashami Desai

MUMBAI : Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one, he was loved by the audience.
His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was spoken about a lot.
Umar grabbed headlines for his continued fights with Pratik Sehajpal, as the two never got along with each other.

His bond was very strong with Karan since day one, and he proved his friendship during every task by supporting him unconditionally.
But then, he got eliminated from the show just two weeks before the finale and fans were disappointed abouts it.

Post the show, Umar achieved stardom, and his fan following reached another level.

These days, the doctor is being offered a lot of projects, but he is choosing them very wisely.

If one remembers, during his stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house, there were news doing rounds that Umar and Rashami were in a relationship, though the two never came out and spoke about it.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16: Ex-contestant Umar Riaz lashes out at the makers of the show and calls the show biased; says "When people when physical on me no action was taken but when I did something out of reciprocation was thrown out"

In a recent interview, Umar spoken his heart out about his relationship with Rashami Desai, where he said “In the Bigg Boss house, when you get infatuated by someone, everyone will try to bring you down as they would want to win the show. When you get someone to support you on the show, it feels good

He further said “It’s very obvious to get attracted to each other, and I did confess to her that I like her. But I knew things would be different outside. We were very good friends, but there was a little bit of likeness that we had for each other. We didn’t take it to another level as we weren’t ready for it. We maintained the friendship and are still friends”

Well, there is no doubt that fans loved Umar and Rashami’s jodi. Although they believed that the two were dating, but the duo always said that they were friends.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Audience Verdict! Netizens feel Umar Riaz couldn't cash on Bigg Boss 15's success the way Asim Riaz did; say, "Only Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash has cashed upon the show the success and love they are receiving is phenomena, unfortunately, Umar is no

 
 

 

