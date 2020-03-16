Kya Baat Hai! This is what Aly Goni gifted his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin; the gift will shock you

Jasmin Bhasin turns a year older today and the actress is super excited and happy as she celebrated her birthday with her loved ones. On this special occasion, Aly gifted her something special.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 11:34
MUMBAI: Aly and Jasmine are one of the most loved couples on television, and the two look adorable together.

Initially, they were best friends, but when Aly entered the Bigg Boss house as a wild-card entry, the two made their relationship official.

The two met on the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and from there began a strong bond of friendship, which then led to a relationship of love.

Today, the duo has a massive fan following. They are loved by the audience. Their fans fondly call them Jasly.

The couple keeps going on vacations and shares photos on social media, giving major couple goals.

The chemistry between them is so beautiful that they spread love everywhere.

Today is Jasmin’s birthday and the actress is super excited and happy to turn a year older.

She was seen cutting three cakes surrounded by her loved ones and the love of her life Aly was beside her.

On this special occasion, Aly gifted Jasmin a pair of expensive diamond earrings.

It’s so beautiful and elegant and this shows the love Aly has for Jasmin and no wonder they make a wonderful pair.

The fans miss watching them together as their chemistry is worth the watch.

Well, there is no doubt that Aly and Jasmin are the iconic real-life couple on television.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

