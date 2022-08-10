Kya Baat Hai! This is what happened when Fahmaan Khan and Ruplai Ganguly met at the Indian Telly Awards

MUMBAI:Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been a part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The beauty was also a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today, she is known as the number one actress on television and her show always tops the charts when it comes to the TRP ratings.

She is no less than a superstar on television and has a massive fan following.

On the other hand, Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and then later on with constant hard work he made his TV debut in the year 2015 he rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii where the fans love him as Ravi and have already given him thumbs up.

The actor is quite active on his social media account and he keeps sharing about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

Now the two were seen at the Indian Telly Awards 2023, where the two met and hugged it out and relieved the days of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar days.

Rupali also introduced him to her family, her husband and son and the entire cast of Anupama, the fans are going gaga on the video as they could see their favourite stars together.

Well, the video has gone viral on social media and the fans are loving it to see them together.

