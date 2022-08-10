Kya Baat Hai! This is what happened when Fahmaan Khan and Ruplai Ganguly met at the Indian Telly Awards

Fahmaan Khan and Ruplai Ganguly are two of the most loved and celebrated actors of television,
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/26/2023 - 19:32
Kya Baat Hai! This is what happened when Fahmaan Khan and Ruplai Ganguly met at the Indian Telly Awards

MUMBAI:Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been a part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The beauty was also a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today, she is known as the number one actress on television and her show always tops the charts when it comes to the TRP ratings.

She is no less than a superstar on television and has a massive fan following.

On the other hand, Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and then later on with constant hard work he made his TV debut in the year 2015 he rose  to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

ALSO READ :Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia collaborate for THIS upcoming project, check out the deets inside

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii where the fans love him as Ravi and have already given him thumbs up.

The actor is quite active on his social media account and he keeps sharing about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

Now the two were seen at the Indian Telly Awards 2023,  where the two met and hugged it out and relieved the days of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar days.

Rupali also introduced him to her family, her husband and son and the entire cast of Anupama, the fans are going gaga on the video as they could see their favourite stars together.

Well, the video has gone viral on social media and the fans are loving it to see them together.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Did you know that Dharampatnii fame Fahmaan Khan also has This talent alongside being an excellent actor?


 

 

Fahmaan Khan Rupali Gagnguly Indian Telly Awards Anupama Imlie Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii Sumbul Anuj DKP productions TellyChakkar Indian Television Dot Com
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/26/2023 - 19:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Siddharth Nigam opens about his past struggles and his journey says “The struggle that we have had as a family, when I think about it, I get teary eyed”, Read for more!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.Siddharth Nigam is one of the actors who holds a special...
Imlie: Major Drama! Atharva takes his decision now it's Imlie's turn
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the top shows on television. The audience has been showering Imlie and Atharva with love. The...
Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna speak about their experiences on working with the ace producer Rajan Shahi and gives credit to him on winning seventeen awards at Indian Telly Awards 2023
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is one of the most loved television serials and number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Daarji asks Sahiba for forgiveness
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Sai gets bad news
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde says, “My journey has had a lot of ups and downs”
MUMBAI:Pooja Hegde is currently busy garnering praises for her performance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which hit the...
Recent Stories
Siddharth Nigam
Exclusive! Siddharth Nigam opens about his past struggles and his journey says “The struggle that we have had as a family, when I think about it, I get teary eyed”, Read for more!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna speak about their experiences on working with the ace producer Rajan Shahi and gives
Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna speak about their experiences on working with the ace producer Rajan Shahi and gives credit to him on winning seventeen awards at Indian Telly Awards 2023
grace the upcoming episode
India’s Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Remo D'Souza to grace the upcoming episode of the show?
toward Ishita Gupta
What! Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s cryptic post directed toward Ishita Gupta who accused the Bigg Boss 16 contestant of copying styles?
Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly opens up about her husband Ashwin’s support, saying “He cast me as a model when I did not have work th
Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly opens up about her husband Ashwin’s support, saying “He cast me as a model when I did not have work then” and more! Read for More!
Krushna Abhishek
Krushna Abhishek back on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', makers drop hilarious promo
Asim Riaz for his next movie Kick 2
Whoa! Salman Khan finally ropes in Asim Riaz for his next movie Kick 2?