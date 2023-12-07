Kya Baat Hai! This is what happened when reel and real life leading men of Tejasswi Prakash met, check out the video here

Fans of TejRan have always found their favorite couple doing adorable things, but time over time Karan has been able to prove that he is the best boyfriend ever and often raises the bars for boyfriends everywhere.
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in the Television industry. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss and have been inseparable ever since. 

Since their stint in the Bigg Boss house, the two have now become a phenomenon, popularly known as Tejran. They have been raking in millions of views on Instagram and have become news gold for the media. Everything the two touch turns into gold. 

Recently, Naagin 6 came to an end, Tejasswi had been a part of the show for a long time. Vatsal Sheth had  joined in the show as the lead hero, and the chemistry between Tejasswi and him was really appreciated by the fans.

A video has been going viral everywhere on twitter and a video that fans just can’t get over. Vatsal had shared a behind the scenes video, from the shoot of Naagin 6, one where they had to shoot in the outdoors and it was raining heavily, and the surprise element was Karan Kundra’s presence in the video, and the fun banter between the two. Fans are loving the chemistry between the two.

And the video has gone viral on twitter, and you can check out the video here:

The reel and Real life leading men of Tejasswi Prakash, do look so nice together. It will so fun to see the two- Karan and Vatsal actually star in a buddy comedy together.

But for now, this video has made fans really happy. 

Vatsal Sheth Tere Ishq mein Ghayal TejRan Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundra Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss Ekta Kapoor Naagin Teja Troops Tejasswi Prakash BB15
