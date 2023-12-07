Kya Baat Hai! This is what happened when the Reel and Real life leading men, of Tejasswi Prakash met! Check out the video here!

Fans of TejRan have always found their favorite couple doing adorable things, but time over time Karan has been able to prove that he is the best boyfriend ever and often raises the bars for boyfriends everywhere.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 20:10
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in the Television industry. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss and have been inseparable ever since. 

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhatt turn directors for Karan Kundra’s new show Ishq Mein Ghayal! 

Since their stint in the Bigg Boss house, the two have now become a phenomenon, popularly known as Tejran. They have been raking in millions of views on Instagram and have become news gold for the media. Everything the two touch turns into gold. 

Recently, Naagin 6 came to an end, Tejasswi had been a part of the show for a long time. Vatsal Sheth had  joined in the show as the lead hero, and the chemistry between Tejasswi and him was really appreciated by the fans.

A video has been going viral everywhere on twitter and a video that fans just can’t get over. Vatsal had shared a behind the scenes video, from the shoot of Naagin 6, one where they had to shoot in the outdoors and it was raining heavily, and the surprise element was Karan Kundra’s presence in the video, and the fun banter between the two. Fans are loving the chemistry between the two.

And the video has gone viral on twitter, and you can check out the video here:

The reel and Real life leading men of Tejasswi Prakash, do look so nice together. It will so fun to see the two- Karan and Vatsal actually star in a buddy comedy together.

But for now, this video has made fans really happy. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Must-Read! From PriyAnkit, MaNan, to AbhiRA, top Television Jodi that are ruling social media and have become fan favorites! Check out the list

Vatsal Sheth Tere Ishq mein Ghayal TejRan Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundra Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss Ekta Kapoor Naagin Teja Troops Tejasswi Prakash BB15 Tere Ishq mein Ghayal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/12/2023 - 20:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wagle Ki Duniya: Challenge! Atharva is out to prove Vandana wrong
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
Dhruv Tara: Mysterious! Tara listens to Dhruv and Senapati’s conversation
MUMBAI:  Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Pushpa Impossible: Revelation! Pushpa comes to know the truth about her Father’s truth
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: What! Rana sells the Brar House in revenge
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Kya Baat Hai! This is what happened when the Reel and Real life leading men, of Tejasswi Prakash met! Check out the video here!
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in the Television industry. The duo met in...
Exclusive! Shirin Sewani reveals when she decided to become an actor and it has a Shah Rukh Khan connection
MUMBAI : Shirin Sewani has been a part of OTT shows like Taj Mahal 1989, Only for Singles, Backpackers, Rafuchakkar,...
Recent Stories
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
WOW! Netizens love What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; they say, “Amazing song... Karan Johar is best”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Barsatein
OMG! Twitter fans go gaga over Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's chemistry as their show Barsatein finally goes on-air!
Udaariyaan
Udaariyaan star Twinkle Arora gets injured while performing a stunt on sets, continues to shoot post applying make up on bruises
Rubina Dilaik
OH No! Rubina Dilaik shares an update on her family during the Himachal flash floods: “There was no network and I couldn’t get in touch with my family…”
Partha Samthaan
Wow! Partha Samthaan confirms dating someone, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor says, “you can fall in love twice, thrice, four times, five times”
SHOAIB IBRAHIM
Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim gives an update on his wife Dipika Kakkar’s health; reveals if he is leaving his show “Ajooni”
will Radha be able to win her all over again
Gungun's trust is shattered by Radha; will Radha be able to win her all over again?