Kya Baat Hai! This is what happened when the Reel and Real life leading men, of Tejasswi Prakash met! Check out the video here!

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in the Television industry. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss and have been inseparable ever since.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant Bhatt turn directors for Karan Kundra’s new show Ishq Mein Ghayal!

Since their stint in the Bigg Boss house, the two have now become a phenomenon, popularly known as Tejran. They have been raking in millions of views on Instagram and have become news gold for the media. Everything the two touch turns into gold.

Recently, Naagin 6 came to an end, Tejasswi had been a part of the show for a long time. Vatsal Sheth had joined in the show as the lead hero, and the chemistry between Tejasswi and him was really appreciated by the fans.

A video has been going viral everywhere on twitter and a video that fans just can’t get over. Vatsal had shared a behind the scenes video, from the shoot of Naagin 6, one where they had to shoot in the outdoors and it was raining heavily, and the surprise element was Karan Kundra’s presence in the video, and the fun banter between the two. Fans are loving the chemistry between the two.

And the video has gone viral on twitter, and you can check out the video here:

The reel and Real life leading men of Tejasswi Prakash, do look so nice together. It will so fun to see the two- Karan and Vatsal actually star in a buddy comedy together.

But for now, this video has made fans really happy.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Must-Read! From PriyAnkit, MaNan, to AbhiRA, top Television Jodi that are ruling social media and have become fan favorites! Check out the list