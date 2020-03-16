Kya Baat Hai! This is what Imlie's Fahmaan Khan and Keva Shefali are upto when not shooting

MUMBAI: Since its inception, Imlie has been one of the most popular shows among viewers. The viewers' interest has been piqued by the captivating and compelling tale.

Also read- Imlie: What! Cheeni accused of theft, Aryan supports Imlie

The audience enjoys Sumbul Toqueer Khan's seamless portrayal of the vivacious, independent, and self-assured Imlie.

Last year, Fahmaan Khan made his debut on the show as Aryan Rathore, and his moody demeanour has won him a lot of fans.

Fans adore shipping him and Sumbul as Arylie due to their on-screen chemistry.

Off-screen, they are close friends who receive a lot of attention for their relationship.

Sumbul and Fahmaan frequently post pictures and videos on their social media accounts.

Keva Shefali made her appearance on the show as Cheeni, and her friendship with Fahmaan and Sumbul has delighted viewers.

Recently, we stumbled onto a very adorable video that starred the duo Fahmaan and Keva.

Check out the video below:

This cute video features Keva along with Fahmaan. She is jumping onto his shoulders and Fahmaan indulges her. She then refers to him as her ‘Hero no.1’. While Fahmaan really enjoys the endearment, he enjoys equally with little Keva. We all also agree with Keva here, don’t we?

Meanwhile, on the show, Malini kidnaps Cheeni on the Day of Janmastami in order to prevent her from reuniting with Aryan and Imlie. Imlie becomes concerned about Cheeni, and Anu arrives to add salt to her wounds by accusing Cheeni of stealing and fleeing with the Lord Shree Krishna Idol.

Also read- Imlie: High Point Drama! Aryan and Imlie begin their search operation for Cheeni

What are your thoughts on Fahmaan and Keva’s bond? Tell us in the comments

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for the latest news and gossip