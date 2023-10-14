Kya Baat Hai! This is what Kishori Shahane does when not shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein! Read to Find out more!

Tellychakkar recently caught up with the actress to talk about many things under which the current equation between Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt was the first one.
Kishori

MUMBAI : Kishori Shahane is a well-known face and name in the film and television world. The actress is super talented and apart from being part of Hindi and Marathi films, she is also an Indian classical and folk dancer. 

She is married to Hindi filmmaker Deepak Balraj Vij. She is a producer who helped to make a film about the life of Sai Baba of Shirdi. She is known for appearing in shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Ishq Mein Marjawan. In 2019, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 2 finishing at the fifth place.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane on her family's reaction to Bhavani's character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: I am very much contrast to my what I play on-screen, my mother sometimes laughs at me seeing my scenes

People have been loving her role as Bhavani Chavan, and she has stayed on the show even after the leap, Kishori is also quite active on Instagram and she fans a sneak peek into what her life is like, when she is not shooting for the show, she is living her life as village belle and it is so impressive to see her doing just that. 

Take a look at Kishori’s village adventures:

Kishori is quite the artist, and these adventures of hers definitely are so entertaining and enriching to watch.

What did you think of Kishori’s adventures? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Kishori Shahane opens up on Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Shrama's off-screen equation, says “ It's not necessary to get along if you are working in a show together...”, read on to know more

Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 18:34

