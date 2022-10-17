Kya Baat Hai! This is when MTV Splitsvilla Season 14 will go on air

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X3 was one of the most successful shows on television, and audiences loved the previous season as there were lots of twists and turns.

It is a reality show where all single girls and boys come on the show to find love and get some fame.

The last season's winners were Aditi Rajput and Jay Dudhane, and the fans really liked the chemistry between them. The previous season was very successful, and the audience had given a huge thumbs-up to it.

This season, the audience won’t get to see Rannvijay as the host of the show, as he has been replaced by Arjun Bijlani, who will be co-hosting the show with Sunny Leone. The show shared the new promo where one saw how Arjun Bijlani is stuck on an island and how he would be caught up there with the contestants for almost three months.

Finally, the date of the show is out, and it will begin to be telecast on the 12th of November. It will air during the weekends from Saturday to Sunday at 7 pm.

Well, fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see what kind of contestants will take part in the upcoming season. It will be very interesting to see if they will be able to make it a successful show like last time.

Last year’s contestants are still being spoken about and are slowly making their name in the entertainment business.

