Kya Baat Hai! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla reveals she has dubbed for Tripti Dimri’s voice in Animal’s OTT release

Samridhii is one of the most loved actresses of television and she has a massive fan following and her character is loved by the audience. Now she has revealed that she had dubbed for Tripti in the movie Animal.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 18:30
Samridhii

MUMBAI:Samridhii Shukla needs no introduction as she is a well known face of the television industry.

She is known for her roles in serials like Saavi Ki Savaari etc.

These days she is making headlines for her role as Abhira in the most successful and loved show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

A lesser known fact is that the actress also dubs for actresses in movies, OTT and especially for comic shows/ movies.

She has dubbed for projects like Chhota Bheem Aur Krishna, Little Singham, Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal, Baahubali: The Lost Legends etc.

Just recently she also revealed that she had dubbed Alia Bhatt voice for Brahmastra's OTT version.

Now once again the actress took to social media and revealed that she has dubbed for Tripti Dimri’s voice in Animal’s OTT version which is streaming on Netflix.

She shared a post of a friend who shared the poster of Animal and said “Our girl has the voice for Bhabhi 2 in English on Netflix!

To which the actress rehashed the story on her social media account.

Well, there is no doubt that Samridhii Shukla is a great actress and she is winning the hearts of the audience as Abhira but she has many other talents and one of them is voice dubbing.

Today with the character of Abhira she has become a household name and is having a good fan following and the fans slowly like the pair of Samridhii and Shehzada.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Samridhii Shukla Chhota Bheem Aur Krishna Little Singham Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal Baahubali: The Lost Legends Netflix Animal Ranbir Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna Tripti Dimri
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

