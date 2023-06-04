Kya Baat Hai! This Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is unrecognizable in her throwback photo

Swati Chitnis is one of the most loved and veteran actresses of television and she is currently ruling the screens with her performance as Suhasini Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 12:39
Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been long since running an engaging run amongst the masses and the audience loves to know what happens on the show. The show is currently following the third generation.

Swati Chitnis is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and she is been around for almost three–four decade.

She is currently playing the Pivotal Role of Suhasini Goenka in Star Plus's Longest Soap Opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The veteran actress has also been seen in movies like Rajjo, Road to Sangam, Jungle etc.

The actress is one of the few senior actresses who is quite active on her social media account and she keeps her fans and well–wishers well-updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.
 
ALSO READ :  KYA BAAT HAIN! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Swati Chitnis stuns in these different looks; CHECK THEM OUT

A lesser known fact is that the actress came from theatre and she was part of many successful plays and she is considered one of the most talented actresses of the entertainment world.

A few months back the actress shared a post from her theatre days and one can defiantly say that with her talent for acting she was so gorgeous looking.

She shared the photo and captioned it saying “Sharing some random pics of theatre days. Wonderful magical days! Hope to do a play very soon. Fingers crossed”

Well, there is no doubt that Swati is such a talented actress as her training and beginning happened in the theatre.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ-  Swati Chitnis remembers late actress Reema Lagoo on her birthday

 


 

 

Abhimanyu BTS UPDATE Akshara AbhiRa Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Manjari TellyChakkar StarPlus Kairav Aarohi TV news BTS Karishma Sawant Dr. Kunal Mayank Arora OTT digital Swati Chitnis Swati chitins
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/06/2023 - 12:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Sad! Toshu fails to see Vanraj’s true side
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! THIS person to guard the truth about Abhir and Abhimanyu’s real bond
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Anupamaa : Big Twist! Vanraj and Anuj come face to face a huge confrontation to take place
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa: Hard Decisions! Anuj’s request to Dheeraj, The latter supports him
MUMBAI:    Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Finally! Malaika Arora confirms her wedding to Arjun Kapoor soon, says “I think we both are ready for it”
MUMBAI :Malaika Arora is a name that needs no introduction in the big bad world of entertainment. Even though she hasn’...
Exclusive! The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is to launch soon; Karan Johar to reprise his position as the host of the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Recent Stories
Arjun Kapoor
Finally! Malaika Arora confirms her wedding to Arjun Kapoor soon, says “I think we both are ready for it”

Latest Video

Related Stories
as the actor leaves mushy comments on her photo
Wow! What cooking between Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare as the actor leaves mushy comments on her photo
Tanvi Thakkar shows fans her
Wow! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Tanvi Thakkar shows fans her ‘Instagram room’ in her new home
Faltu
Exciting! Upcoming track of Faltu will showcase some romantic moments; check pics here
Pranali Rathod
Lovely! Meet Pranali Rathod aka Akshara’s best friend
Rupali Ganguli
Wow! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguli celebrates her birthday, says she doesn't like to do THIS while cutting her cake
MASTERCHEF
Exclusive! MasterChef India Season 7 winner Nayanjyoti Saikia reveals which judge he would want to work with in future and shares his best memory on the show