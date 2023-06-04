Kya Baat Hai! This Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is unrecognizable in her throwback photo

MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been long since running an engaging run amongst the masses and the audience loves to know what happens on the show. The show is currently following the third generation.

Swati Chitnis is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and she is been around for almost three–four decade.

She is currently playing the Pivotal Role of Suhasini Goenka in Star Plus's Longest Soap Opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The veteran actress has also been seen in movies like Rajjo, Road to Sangam, Jungle etc.

The actress is one of the few senior actresses who is quite active on her social media account and she keeps her fans and well–wishers well-updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.



A lesser known fact is that the actress came from theatre and she was part of many successful plays and she is considered one of the most talented actresses of the entertainment world.

A few months back the actress shared a post from her theatre days and one can defiantly say that with her talent for acting she was so gorgeous looking.

She shared the photo and captioned it saying “Sharing some random pics of theatre days. Wonderful magical days! Hope to do a play very soon. Fingers crossed”

Well, there is no doubt that Swati is such a talented actress as her training and beginning happened in the theatre.

