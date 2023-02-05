Kya Baat Hai! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Jay Soni had the sweetest unexpected surprise for his wife! Check out the details here!

Jay Soni plays the role of Abhinav on the show and his performance has been celebrated by the audiences a lot.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 17:51
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on your screens. The current track is about Abhir’s illness.

Jay Soni plays the role of Abhinav on the show and his performance has been celebrated by the audiences a lot. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhinav aka Jay Soni reveals who he stalks on social media? Details Inside!

The prominent actor has been a part of shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby,  Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Sasural Genda Phool, and Sanskaar - Dharohar Apno Ki. He was also a contestant on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Nach Baliye 7.

The actor has been really appreciated for his role as Abhinav and many people have considered him to be the perfect TV husband and in reality, he may be one of the best real-life husbands and you will think so too when you read about this incident.

Jay’s wife, Pooja had gone for a backpacking trip and she assumed that when she would be back he wouldn't be able to pick her up. But he rushed from the sets to pick her up and he held a sweet Placard and waited for almost 50 minutes, for her while people recognized him as well, and we got our hands on some special photo graphs as well:

In a recent conversation, when asked about what made him say yes to the show he said, “It's a parallel lead role and I never thought so much about it. I am very choosy with my projects, so if I would have thought about this, I wouldn’t have signed the show. But, I had a meeting with Rajan sir, and the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the number one show. Hence, I grabbed the opportunity. During the meeting with sir, he just told me to do it. I mean, who would've said no to the top show on television? I would have missed this opportunity if I hadn’t spoken to Rajan, sir.”

What did you think of Jay's sweet gesture?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Jay Soni reveals whether he would play the role if his character turns negative, also shares the reason why he agreed to do the show

Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Jay Soni Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu AbhiRa Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Sasural Genda Phool TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 17:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Sexy! Hello Mini actress Ambika Nayak is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI:   Actress Ambika Nayak has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her acting and her projects,...
Madalsa Sharma on International Harry Potter Day: “I’m a big Harry Potter fan! From the books to all the films I’ve watched them all
MUMBAI : It’s International Harry Potter Day (May 2) today and potterheads across the globe are celebrating their...
Emotional turmoil in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan as Riya breaks her ties with grandfather Dilpreet
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan portrays a family torn apart by a complex web of misunderstood circumstances,...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Dhara plays her master stroke, Shweta to marry Shivank
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Faltu: Oh No! Faltu feels dizzy as blood comes out of her mouth; Ayaan rushes to hospitalise her
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Sreenivas Bellamkonda
Woah! Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating? Here’s what Chatrapathi actor has to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
worried about her joining
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma on International Harry Potter Day: “I’m a big Harry Potter fan! From the books to all the films I’ve watched them all
Amrita
Emotional turmoil in Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan as Riya breaks her ties with grandfather Dilpreet
Archana Gautam
Uff! After her stint in Bigg Boss 16, check out the transformation of Archana Gautam
Shiny Doshi
A Major Twist Waits To Knock The Doors Of Pandya Family, Shiny Doshi Aka Dhara From StarPlus Show Pandya Family Gives An Insight About The Upcoming Wedding
Aishwarya Sharma
Aishwarya Sharma Aka Pakhi From StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Opined About Her Exit From The Show.