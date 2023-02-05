Kya Baat Hai! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Jay Soni had the sweetest unexpected surprise for his wife! Check out the details here!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. The upcoming episodes of the show are going to be full of drama and twists that will keep you hooked on your screens. The current track is about Abhir’s illness.

Jay Soni plays the role of Abhinav on the show and his performance has been celebrated by the audiences a lot.

The prominent actor has been a part of shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Sasural Genda Phool, and Sanskaar - Dharohar Apno Ki. He was also a contestant on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Nach Baliye 7.

The actor has been really appreciated for his role as Abhinav and many people have considered him to be the perfect TV husband and in reality, he may be one of the best real-life husbands and you will think so too when you read about this incident.

Jay’s wife, Pooja had gone for a backpacking trip and she assumed that when she would be back he wouldn't be able to pick her up. But he rushed from the sets to pick her up and he held a sweet Placard and waited for almost 50 minutes, for her while people recognized him as well, and we got our hands on some special photo graphs as well:

In a recent conversation, when asked about what made him say yes to the show he said, “It's a parallel lead role and I never thought so much about it. I am very choosy with my projects, so if I would have thought about this, I wouldn’t have signed the show. But, I had a meeting with Rajan sir, and the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the number one show. Hence, I grabbed the opportunity. During the meeting with sir, he just told me to do it. I mean, who would've said no to the top show on television? I would have missed this opportunity if I hadn’t spoken to Rajan, sir.”

