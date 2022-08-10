Kya Baat Hai! Yogendra Vikram Singh aka Samrat surprises Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein! Watch the Video here!

Yogendra Vikram Singh

MUMBAI :Yogendra Vikram Singh is one of the most popular and admired actors in the entertainment industry, who is currently seen in the show Meet on Zee TV. 

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! “There were always these nuances, small things from my life that were linked with Samrat”, Yogendra Vikram Singh talks about stepping out of Samrat's character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and joining Meet, and more!

He has been a part of films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl, Baabarr, NH10, Mirza Juuliet, Trapped, and Saand Ki Aankh among others.

Apart from films, he has also worked in television shows like Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki. He is a complete fitness and fashion freak. Yogendra keeps trying his hand at different types of outfits and posts them on social media. Moreover, he has also been part of many ad commercials.

Yogendra was last seen in the popular Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Samrat. He really spread his magic on the screen so well that even after exiting the show, people still want to see more of his character.

Fans have always rooted for Samrat in one way or the other, and it seems like Yogendra also misses the cast and crew of the show. He popped by the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, when he heard that they were shooting near the set he was in.

He surprised Ayesh Singh and also met the new addition to the cast Harshad Arora, they also had some pani puris as well.

Check out the video here:

In a previous conversation with TellyChakkar, When asked about the challenges and the process of stepping out of the role of Samrat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein and stepping into the role of Mahendra, he said, “Samrat has some essence of who I am in real life; there are similarities, so it wasn't the biggest challenge to play that role; I did not have to necessarily put in extra effort, except for when certain situations would arrive where, as an actor, I had to put in efforts, but there were always these nuances, small things from my life that were linked with Samrat and Samrat, which helped me play the role the way that I did”.

What do you think about Yogendra in the role of Mahendra? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Exclusive! “I don’t believe in stereotyping, and I never found anything new that I could learn or explore”, Yogendra Vikram Singh talks about joining Meet, his character and more

