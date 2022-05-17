Kya Baat Hain! Alefia Kapadia aka Sara and Disha Parmar aka Priya's characters to share THIS major SIMILARITY in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Sara and Priya have given major sister goals to their fans. It will be a delight to see Sara walking in Priya's footsteps.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 18:38
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has seen a lot of twists and turns in the story. 

The show has witnessed a lot of changes in each character and the viewers are loving how the story has evolved with time. 

The ardent viewers had earlier waited for a long time to see Ram and Priya getting married. 

The makers planned a beautiful wedding for RaYa. 

However, the wedding was not what we expected. Priya and Ram's wedding was a dreamy one but extremely realistic. 

Priya's most-awaited bridal look turned out to be completely unexpected. 

ALSO READ: Wow! Look who's back on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

She opted for a simple red saree and looked a million bucks. 

The makers made sure that Priya's beauty was shown in the most simple manner.

Everyone loved Priya's bridal look. 

And now, the show will soon gear up for Sara and Varun's wedding track. 

Alefia Kapadia who plays the role of Sara, Priya's elder sister in the show will be seen taking wedding vows. 

Interestingly, Priya and Sara's wedding look is almost the same. 

Just like Priya, Sara also opted for a simple look.

She is also wearing a red saree with minimum jewellery and yet looking beautiful.

Take a look:

Who rocked the red saree look better? Tell us in the comments. 

It will be a delight to see Sara walking in Priya's footsteps. 

Who rocked the red saree look better? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: OMG! Check out what is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast up to these days!

