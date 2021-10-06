KYA BAAT HAIN! Ankita Lokhande looks beautiful as she flaunts the same saree she wore for Pavitra Rishta in 2014; see PICS

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande has carved a niche for herself in television world.

The actress is currently shooting for the reboot of the hit show Pavitra Rishta, with Shaheer Sheikh stepping in to play the role of Manav, originally played by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has now shared a picture of herself in a blue sari, which she had originally worn during the first season in 2014.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ankita shared two pictures of herself and wrote, “Same saree, same me. Only the time has changed.” The first picture from 2014 shows her wearing her hair in a lose bun. In the new picture, she has her hair left loose in soft curls.

Recently, Ankita had shared a video that showed several glimpses of her as her character, Archana. Addressing her character, she wrote, "Dear Archu, it’s been 12 years that we have been together.it’s been a very emotional journey with lots of ups and downs in both of our lifes but we stood stronger than ever…what I hv learnt from you is patience and always believe in giving love no matter what life shows. I remember the day when I met u for the first time .U were nervous but confident too.. and must say u look the same. From that day till now many things have changed but my love for archu is still the same because I really do have a Pavitra rishta with her and with all of you who has loved Archana Deshmukh. Thanku everyone for loving archu and ankita unconditionally.. hope that me and archu never let anyone down.Forever grateful. Thanku Pavitra rishta for never letting me down. you are a blessing."

