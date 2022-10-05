KYA BAAT HAIN! This Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress was a part of the popular dance reality show Dance India Dance

The actress had revealed in one of her exclusive interviews that before she jumped into acting, she was a part of a popular reality show.
MUMBAI: Maanya Singh is seen playing a pivotal role in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

The actress is playing Sandy's character who is Priya's elder sister. 

Maanya's character has gained lots of prominence over time and the viewers are loving how her character has shaped up. 

The ardent viewers are now waiting to see more variations in Maanya's character. 

Well, she has now become a household name with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

The actress' fan following is increasing with every passing day. 

And today, we have an interesting fact to share about Maanya that not many are aware of. 

Maanya had revealed in one of her exclusive interviews that before she jumped into acting, she was a part of a popular reality show. 

Well, you must be wondering which reality show Maanya is talking about. Let us tell you! 

Maanya had given an audition for a popular dance-based reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. Yes, you heard it right! 

The actress also won a silver wing from the judges in the first round itself. 

Well, Maanya couldn't get through further rounds as she was destined for something else. 

She is a well-known actor today and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has given her a huge fan base. 

Maanya shares a very close bond with her co-stars on the sets of the show. 

We have often seen her hanging out with the star cast and sharing some beautiful pictures and reels with them. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 03:30

