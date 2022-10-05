KYA BAAT HAIN! Kaamnaa actors Manav Gohil and Abhishek Rawat as a SPECIAL connection; Details inside

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Kaamnaa which hit the small screens last year in the month of November is working wonders.

The show is an adaptation of the Pakistani serial Merey Paas Tum Ho.

Abhishek Rawat, Manav Gohil and Chandni Sharma in the lead roles.

The show's story is rapidly progressing and we have seen numerous changes in the character development of each actor.

The lead actors are totally doing justice to their roles.

The show revolves around a simple middle-class couple, Manav and Akanksha Bajpayee and a rich businessman, Vaibhav Kapoor. Manav and Akanksha have different ideologies about money, while Vaibhav is obsessed with Akanksha.

While Kaamnaa saw Abhishek and Chandni's on-screen pairing for the first time, it also saw Chandni romancing Manav for the first time.

The viewers appreciated Chandni's on-screen camaraderie with both Manav and Abhishek.

Well, we have an interesting fact to share that not many are aware of.

Abhishek and Manav are both seasoned actors and have done quite a lot of shows in their long career span.

Both have been a part of several hit shows and are known for playing some amazing characters.

Well, viewers were thrilled to see these two powerhouses of talent in one frame in Kaamnaa.

But not many are aware that this is not the first time Manav and Abhishek have worked together.

The duo was previously seen in Zee TV's popular show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. Yes, you heard it right!

Abhishek played the lead role of Shekhar Singh and Manav played the role of Dr Shailendra Kumar.

We are sure Abhishek and Manav must be having a gala time reuniting for Kaamnaa.

