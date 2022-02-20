Kya baat hain! Maddam Sir actor Rahil Azam is PROUD to be a part of CID, reveals the most touching part

MUMBAI: Rahil Azam is a well-known face on small screen. He has carved a niche for himself in the acting world.

He is currently seen in the show Maddam Sir. He is seen playing the role of DSP Anubhav Singh and fans are in awe of his performance.

Rahil Azam is also known for his performance in the cult show CID.

The actor in a live Instagram session with ETimes TV spoke about being a part of CID. Rahil Azam played the role of ACP Pradyuman's son named Nakul. He shared, "You have no idea how happy I was when the first episode of CID went on air. I got the offer not only to be a part of CID but to play the son of ACP Pradyuman Singh. And, by the time I first entered that show (2005), it was already a superhit."

Further, the actor spoke about the most touching part. "The most touching part was that despite such an ensemble cast, everybody is a star and are still superstars. They were so down to earth, so warm, not only with me but probably every character, which has entered CID,” he said. He added, "That was a part I played in 2005 wherein, ACP Pradyuman shoots me and exactly 10 years later in 2015, Nakul (his character's name) comes back. And, again there is a clash between father and son. The story which they had made was very interesting. It's another feather on my cap.”

