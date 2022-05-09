KYA BAAT HAIN! Netizens go gaga over the iconic jodi of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Randeep Rai-Ashi Singh; here's why

Twitter is filled with Sameer and Naina aka Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh's throwback moments from Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai which has taken everyone down memory lane. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 15:37
KYA BAAT HAIN! Netizens go gaga over the iconic jodi of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Randeep Rai-Ashi Singh; here's why

MUMBAI: Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh became household names for their characters Sameer and Naina in Sony TV's show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. 

The duo's fresh pairing worked wonders on small screens. 

Ashi and Randeep became overnight stars with this show. 

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai was launched 5 years ago on 5th September. 

With a successful run for almost two years, the show went off-air in 2019. 

And now, as the show completes 5 years, fans can't stop themselves from recollecting the beautiful moments of Sameer and Naina. 

Twitter is filled with their throwback moments from the show which has taken everyone down memory lane. 

ALSO READ: OMG! Ashi Singh talks about her bond with Randeep Rai, says “We are not in touch anymore; there was a bond, but now, there is no connect”

Take a look:

The show's plot was set in the 1990s and was based on a youngster's love story.

It was inspired by the real-life love story of producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal. 

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai opened success doors for both Randeep and Ashi and they went on to bag some great projects on TV. 

Post the show went off-air, Ashi was seen in shows like Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga and she is currently playing the lead in Zee TV's Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. She has also appeared in several music videos. 

Meanwhile, Randeep was seen in a lead role in Colors' Balika Vadhu 2.

The makers had announced that the show will come up soon with a second season. 

How much do you miss the beautiful jodi of Ashi and Randeep? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Ashi Singh talks about her bond with Randeep Rai, says “We are not in touch anymore; there was a bond, but now, there is no connect”

Ashi Singh Randeep Rai Sony TV Shashi Mittal Sumeet Mittal Shashi Sumeet Mittal Productions Sameer Naina Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Balika Vadhu 2 TellyChakkar
Like
11
Love
29
Haha
0
Yay
6
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 15:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! Lalit Modi removes Sushmita Sen from his Instagram bio, is Rohman Shawl the reason? Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: A lot has been said and written about Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's relationship ever since the latter...
WOAH! Faisal Shaikh back on Khatron Ke Khiladi; also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10
MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu is now a part of two of the most popular reality tv shows. One...
Mansi Yuvraaj Hans does not relate to her on-screen character Mansi in Swaran Ghar: Unlike her I love my brother and believe in karma
MUMBAI:  Mansi Sharma plays the role of RD in Swaran Ghar, produced by ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata...
Swaran Ghar actor Rohit Choudhary: Whenever I do a negative role, I want people should see the bad side of the society, which is mostly hidden
MUMBAI: Rohit Choudhary plays the role of Vikram in Swaran Ghar, a production by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s...
Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! This is what Munawar Faruqui had to say about his participation in the upcoming season
MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the...
BIG Update! Delhi HC takes THIS strong step from illegally streaming Ayan Mukherji’s 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'
MUMBAI : The Delhi High Court has restrained as many as 18 websites from illegally streaming ‘Brahmastra Part One:...
Recent Stories
Sushmita
Shocking! Lalit Modi removes Sushmita Sen from his Instagram bio, is Rohman Shawl the reason? Scroll down to know more
Latest Video