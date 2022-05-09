KYA BAAT HAIN! Netizens go gaga over the iconic jodi of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Randeep Rai-Ashi Singh; here's why

MUMBAI: Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh became household names for their characters Sameer and Naina in Sony TV's show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.

The duo's fresh pairing worked wonders on small screens.

Ashi and Randeep became overnight stars with this show.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai was launched 5 years ago on 5th September.

With a successful run for almost two years, the show went off-air in 2019.

And now, as the show completes 5 years, fans can't stop themselves from recollecting the beautiful moments of Sameer and Naina.

Twitter is filled with their throwback moments from the show which has taken everyone down memory lane.

Take a look:

#YehUnDinonKiBaatHai#AshDeep #samaina#AshiSingh #RandeepRai



How #YUDKBH characters n relationships taught us some very good life lessons :



Naina: It's inner beauty n self confidence that makes you successful in ur lyf



Sameer : boy with all his flaws can be a perfect man — Optimistic (@Yatisharma14) September 5, 2022

Thank You For Making Me Believe In True Love SAMAINA <3

Happy 5 Years Team YUDKBH <3 #YUDKBH Is, Was And Will Always Remain One Of It's Kind..

My Comfort Show <З@irandeeprai #AshiSingh <3



5 YEARS OF YUDKBH #AshDeep #Samaina #YehUnDinonKiBaatHai #AshiSingh #RandeepRai pic.twitter.com/WdMGmV5gZ3 — varshra_shines (@VVedsz) September 5, 2022

5 YEARS OF YUDKBH #AshDeep #Samaina #YehUnDinonKiBaatHai #AshiSingh #RandeepRai pic.twitter.com/WdMGmV5gZ3 — varshra_shines (@VVedsz) September 5, 2022

The show's plot was set in the 1990s and was based on a youngster's love story.

It was inspired by the real-life love story of producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai opened success doors for both Randeep and Ashi and they went on to bag some great projects on TV.

Post the show went off-air, Ashi was seen in shows like Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga and she is currently playing the lead in Zee TV's Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. She has also appeared in several music videos.

Meanwhile, Randeep was seen in a lead role in Colors' Balika Vadhu 2.

The makers had announced that the show will come up soon with a second season.

How much do you miss the beautiful jodi of Ashi and Randeep? Tell us in the comments.

