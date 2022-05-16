Kya Baat Hain! From owning a luxurious collection of cars to a plush apartment, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor Parth Samthaan lives life king size

MUMBAI: Television's handsome star Parth Samthaan was last seen in Star Plus and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2. The actor played the lead role of Anurag Basu.

He won several accolades for his amazing performance in the show. Also, his on-screen pairing with Erica Fernandes became a huge hit.

Not just Parth, but the entire star cast of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 was lauded for their stellar performance in the popular drama series.

The actor also sported his heroic avatar in ALT Balaji's Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun post his stint in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2.

Ever since then, Parth has been away from the small screen. However, the actor has appeared in a number of music videos.

Parth is popularly known for his performance in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

The actor romanced Niti Taylor in the show and fans still can't get over this hot pairing.

As Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan gears up for its 4th season, let's get to know some amazing things about Parth.

Well, everyone knows the actor by his screen name Parth Samthaan, however, he also has a nickname which not many are aware of. Parth's nickname is Aarav.

Parth studied at New Era High School which was in Panchgani.

He completed his college from L.S Raheja in Mumbai. He has a degree in Architecture.

Parth made his small screen debut by featuring in an episodic of Life Ok's Savdhaan India in 2012.

He signed his first Bollywood debut, Googly Ho Gayi in the year 2016.

Parth's professional life was always on a roll but he was equally in news for his personal life.

The actor has been linked to several actresses till now.

Parth has dated Bollywood's hottie Disha Patani years ago.

Apart from that, the actor was allegedly linked up with Erica Fernandes and also Niti. However, the rumours of their dating faded with time.

Well, Parth has achieved quite a lot in his long career span and we have seen how he believes in living life king size.

The actor owns a plush apartment in Mumbai.

Parth has shared several pictures of his lavish abode on his social media account.

The handsome star is also fond of cars and owns a few luxury cars as well.

He is a proud owner of a pearl white Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Apart from this, the actor reportedly owns a few more luxury collections of cars.

Parth is one of the highest-paid actors in the television world and charges a whopping amount per episode for the shows.

