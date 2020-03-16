Kya Baat Hain! Rubina Dilaik opens up on what brought her close to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 co-contestant Jannat Zubair, goes all praises for her

Jannat celebrated her 21st birthday and she invited almost everyone from the KKK 12 team to celebrate this occasion. Rubina also arrived at the party with her husband Abhinav Shukla. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 17:52
Kya Baat Hain! Rubina Dilaik opens up on what brought her close to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 co-contestant Jannat Zubair, goes all p

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 saw a lot of well-known contestants who showed off their daredevil avatars in the show.

The celebrity adventure reality show is still going on and the viewers are loving every bit of it. 

We have seen how new friendships have brewed on the sets of the show. 

Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair have developed a great bonding on the sets of the show. 

While the team has wrapped up the shoot, they are often seen hanging out with each other.

ALSO READ: Airport Spotted! Neha Bhasin, Aakanksha Singh, Kanika Mann and Jannat Zubair

Recently, Jannat celebrated her 21st birthday and she invited almost everyone from the KKK 12 team to celebrate this occasion. 

Rubina also arrived at the party with her husband Abhinav Shukla. 

When asked Rubina about Jannat, she was all praises for the pretty diva and said, "Jannat is an extremely sweet person to be with. She is an old soul who is very mature and also has a great sensibility. This is what made me attached to her."

Well, it seems Rubina is in awe of Jannat. 

Interestingly, Rubina's birthday was on 26th August while Jannat's birthday falls just three days later which is 29th August. 

What is your take on these new BFFs of the small town? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Congratulations! Jannat Zubair flies to Dubai with family to celebrate her achievement after being listed in Forbes 30 Under 30

Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora Bharat Ka Veer Putra–Maharana Pratap Tu Aashiqui Siyaasat Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai Jannat Zubair Rahmani Jannat Zubair Phulwa Aapke Aa Jane Se Rubina Dilaik TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 17:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya opens up about her excitement about celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with DKP and Shahi Productions, says, "Our day starts with Lord Ganesha's aarti and also ends with the aarti, the environment becomes extremely positive"
MUMBAI:  The festive season of the year 2022 has kickstarted and everyone's beloved festival Ganesh Chaturthi is just a...
Wow! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Shivangi Joshi has a big SURPRISE for her fans, check out the video
MUMBAI:Shivangi Joshi is one of the most talented actresses in the telly town.She began her journey with the television...
OMG! Check Out Tejasswi Prakash’s Sizzling Transformation in Naagin 6 After Leap!
MUMBAI:  Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot...
Pishachini: Oh No! Shikha gets nervous by Pavitra’s question, Rocky hears a voice from the well
MUMBAI:  Colors TV’s new show Pishachini has created a lot of buzz among the fans. The show is based in the quaint town...
FANS PERSPECTIVE! Viewers notice Shiva in pain due to his injury in the current track of Pandya Store
MUMBAI:  Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Amazing! Katha and Kabir get closer this Janmashtami, dance unabashedly with each other
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is known for some fantastic shows and once again it has come up with another...
Recent Stories
Oops! Netizens fat-shame Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, see trolls
Oops! Netizens fat-shame Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, see trolls
Latest Video