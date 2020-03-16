Kya Baat Hain! Rubina Dilaik opens up on what brought her close to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 co-contestant Jannat Zubair, goes all praises for her

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 saw a lot of well-known contestants who showed off their daredevil avatars in the show.

The celebrity adventure reality show is still going on and the viewers are loving every bit of it.

We have seen how new friendships have brewed on the sets of the show.

Rubina Dilaik and Jannat Zubair have developed a great bonding on the sets of the show.

While the team has wrapped up the shoot, they are often seen hanging out with each other.

ALSO READ: Airport Spotted! Neha Bhasin, Aakanksha Singh, Kanika Mann and Jannat Zubair

Recently, Jannat celebrated her 21st birthday and she invited almost everyone from the KKK 12 team to celebrate this occasion.

Rubina also arrived at the party with her husband Abhinav Shukla.

When asked Rubina about Jannat, she was all praises for the pretty diva and said, "Jannat is an extremely sweet person to be with. She is an old soul who is very mature and also has a great sensibility. This is what made me attached to her."

Well, it seems Rubina is in awe of Jannat.

Interestingly, Rubina's birthday was on 26th August while Jannat's birthday falls just three days later which is 29th August.

What is your take on these new BFFs of the small town? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Congratulations! Jannat Zubair flies to Dubai with family to celebrate her achievement after being listed in Forbes 30 Under 30