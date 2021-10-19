KYA BAAT HAIN! Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna aka Anupamaa-Anuj go the Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh way and we are loving it

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Anupamaa, which has been the most-watched show on the small screens, is leaving no stone unturned to impress the viewers with its current plot.

The makers introduced a brand new character Anuj Kapadia that is being played by none other than seasoned actor Gaurav Khanna.

Gaurav is shown as Anupamaa's college friend who had a major crush on her and is still single because he still loves her.

ALSO READ : Anupama: Shocking! Rohan attacks Anupama

While Anuj's one-sided love is still not known to Anupamaa, it has definitely given a possibility that she might find love once again in her life.

We all know how Anuj's personality is quite distinct and he is often seen reciting shayaris which not many people understand, especially Anupamaa.

The viewers are also loving the unique jodi of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav.

Gaurav and Rupali bond big time on the sets of the show.

From taking fun selfies to making reels, Gaurav and Rupali's off-screen bond is a pure delight to watch.

And now, amid the Navratri celebrations, the actors are having a gala time on the sets.

We can see Rupali and Gaurav decked up in beautiful traditional attires.

The duo gets into a filmy mode and goes the Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh way.

Rupali and Gaurav dance on Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, leaving us jumping with joy with their amazing chemistry.

Take a look:

What's your take on Neetuji and Rishiji of the small screen? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupama: What! Samar manipulates Anuj refuses to file a complaint with Police against Rohan