Kya Baat Hain! Shoaib Ibrahim’s amazing surprise for birthday girl Dipika Kakar will melt your heart; see the video inside

MUMBAI : Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' Sasural Simar Ka. Her character of Simar won a lot of applause, and Dipika was credited for her performance. She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air, the actress has not been seen on the small screen and is busy with her YouTube channel.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 where she essayed the role of Simar.

These days Dipika is busy with her vlogs on YouTube where she shares the insight of her life with her fans and well-wishers.

The actress has a massive fan following and the fans go all out and support her and make her feel special.

Today, Dipika is celebrating her birthday and so to make it more special, Shoaib planned for a destination birthday celebration in Dubai and this is how he celebrated her birthday!

On the work front, Dipika is busy with Vlogs while Shoaib is set to rule everyone’s heart with his new show Ajooni starring opposite Aayushe Khurane.

