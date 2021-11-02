Kya baat hain! Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak gets lauded by Salman Khan for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss winner Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is pretty popular on social media. Her style game has impressed the fans. Now, she has got lauded by none other than Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Well, the Bigg Boss' host has congratulated Palak Tiwari for her music video with musician Harrdy Sandhu. Salman Khan shared the teaser of the song on his social media handle and wished them luck.

Salman Khan is often known to promote budding talents and this is Palak Tiwari's first music video. Receiving support from him boosts the morale of the actors. Palak shared his post on her Instagram story and thanked him. She wrote, "Extremely grateful sir, thank you so much."

The Bollywood superstar wrote, "Congratulations on the electrifying song Palak and Harrdy! @palaktiwarii @harrdysandhu." Palak, who is also awaiting the release of her debut film, also shared videos of her brother crooning to her song and thinking that composer Jaani has named him 'Badal'.

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA