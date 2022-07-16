Kya Baat Hain! Tejasswi Prakash REACTS to her dream wedding with Karan Kundrra, makes this BIG statement

Their music video Baarish Aayi Hai has been released recently and is catering to a lot of audiences. Tejran’s chemistry in the music video indeed gives everyone couple goals.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 18:48
MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grabbed eyeballs during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are still in the limelight, courtesy their adorable relationship. Since the time of Bigg Boss 15, people always tag them as Tejran and see them as one of the cutest couples in the telly town. They fell in love inside the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. Karan and Tejasswi, currently the most loved couple in the television industry, are often seen sharing adorable photos and videos on their social media handles.

Also read: Love is in the Air! Karan Kundrra is flattered as his GF Tejasswi Prakash compliments him, Check out

The couple has left no stone unturned to show their love in front of the public. She is many times called bhabhi (sister-in-law) and he too is addressed as Jiju (brother-in-law).

People are eagerly waiting to see their wedding.

Therefore, in an interview with an entertainment portal when asked about their dream wedding, Teja replied, “To be very honest with you, I do not think marriage is extremely important for every girl. But I feel it is extremely important for me as I am with Karan and I found the right man in my life with whom I can spend the rest of my life. But otherwise, it used to be a very scary thought to share everything.”

Also read: AWW! Karan Kundrra makes bed for his GF Tejasswi Prakash, says ‘I am redoing your life’; WATCH VIDEO

Well, do you guys agree with Tejasswi’s take?

Do let us know your views.

Till then keep reading the space for news and updates.

Latest Video