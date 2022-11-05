Kya Baat Hain! These television actresses are Woh Toh Hai Albela star Shaheer Sheikh’s new reel partners

Shaheer Sheikh is acknowledged as one of television's most renowned actors. He is not only a fantastic actor but also a stylish personality. His style statements just wow everyone.
Kya Baat Hain! These television actresses are Woh Toh Hai Albela star Shaheer Sheikh’s new reel partners

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. 

Shaheer Sheikh is acknowledged as one of television's most renowned actors. He is not only a fantastic actor but also a stylish personality. His style statements just wow everyone.

Currently, the actor is stealing hearts with his amazing performance in the show "Woh To Hai Albela," where he portrays the character of Krishna. Fans can't get enough of his lively personality. He is best known for portraying epic characters in popular television shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Yatri Kripaya Dhyaan De, Mahabharat, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat, and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Whether he's portraying a historical character or a teenager next door, fans adore his acting chops. On Instagram, the actor has a massive 4.8 million followers.

He is quite active on social media wherein he constantly shares the updates regarding his life movements.

But recently, he stunned everyone with his social media posts. In a few videos that he has shared, he can be seen with television’s hottest actresses – Tina Datta and Surbhi Jyoti.

Check out the glimpses here!

Well, with whom Shaheer looks the best? Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com
 

    

