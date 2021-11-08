KYA BAAT HAIN! We are all heart for Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon's comment on ladylove Alice Kaushik's picture

MUMBAI: Kanwar Dhillon is well-known for his negative characters in the shows, but with Pandya Store, fans witnessed a completely different avatar of him as Shiva Pandya.

Meanwhile, Alice Kaushik is portraying the role of Raavi in the show.

Their pairing has been much in the buzz for all the right reasons.

Fans have showered immense love and support on Alice and Kanwar's pair of Shiva and Raavi in Pandya Store.

Apart from being a great on-screen jodi, Alice and Kanwar are terrific actors.

The duo has been painting the town red with their love for a long time now, and the audiences are mesmerized with their on and off-screen chemistry.

Kanwar and Alice perfectly complement each other, which makes them the most loved pair on the small screen.

The duo's fan following on social media is rapidly increasing with every passing day.

Kanwar and Alice are very active on social media and keep posting all the latest happenings in their personal and professional life.

The much-in-love couple never fail to drop cute comments on each other's posts.

Recently, Alice shared a few pictures and Kanwar was quick to comment on them.

Take a look.

Take a look at Kanwar's comment.

Well, this is not the first time Kanwar has drooled over Alice's beauty.

What is your take on Kanwar and Alice's romantic banter on social media? Tell us in the comments.

