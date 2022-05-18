Kya Baat Hain! This is what Lock Upp fame Nisha Rawal has to say to trolls

MUMBAI: Nisha Rawal was last seen in Ekta Kapoor and MX Player's show 'Lock Upp', which was hosted by Bollywood’s queen and Dhaakad girl Kangana Ranaut.

The show gained immense popularity. The contestants revealed many secrets and the high and low points of their lives.

Nisha was married to Karan Mehra until last year when she accused him of domestic violence. She filed for a divorce, and the two are separated. Their son is living with her. The single mother is raising her son with a lot of love and pampering.

The actress was also last seen in Zee Tv’s Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and Star Plus’ Shaadi Mubarak. She shares a great bond with her son Kavish.

But soon after her split with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss fame Karan Mehra, many people started trolling her. They also spoke about her stint in Lock Upp.

Therefore, to give a befitting reply to all the trolls, she took to her social media and uploaded a video. She captioned it as, “Ain’t nobody who can break my spirit This is no ordinary.” In the video, she said, "Hey Honey, If you think spreading rumours about me will make me weak, I draw strength from the trolls, Better luck next time."

Have a look at what she has to say!

Well, Nisha, this is a powerful message to all the people who troll you.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.