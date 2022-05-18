Kya Baat Hain! This is what Lock Upp fame Nisha Rawal has to say to trolls

Read on to know what Nisha Rawal has to say to all the haters who usually troll her for some or the other reason.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 11:45
Kya Baat Hain! This is what Lock Upp fame Nisha Rawal has to say to trolls

MUMBAI: Nisha Rawal was last seen in Ekta Kapoor and MX Player's show 'Lock Upp', which was hosted by Bollywood’s queen and Dhaakad girl Kangana Ranaut.

The show gained immense popularity. The contestants revealed many secrets and the high and low points of their lives.

Nisha was married to Karan Mehra until last year when she accused him of domestic violence. She filed for a divorce, and the two are separated. Their son is living with her. The single mother is raising her son with a lot of love and pampering.

The actress was also last seen in Zee Tv’s Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet and Star Plus’ Shaadi Mubarak. She shares a great bond with her son Kavish.

Also read:CONTROVERSY: Karan Mehra admitted to having an EXTRA-MARITAL AFFAIr, claims Nisha Rawal!

But soon after her split with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss fame Karan Mehra, many people started trolling her. They also spoke about her stint in Lock Upp.

Therefore, to give a befitting reply to all the trolls, she took to her social media and uploaded a video. She captioned it as, “Ain’t nobody who can break my spirit This is no ordinary.” In the video, she said, "Hey Honey, If you think spreading rumours about me will make me weak, I draw strength from the trolls, Better luck next time."

Have a look at what she has to say!

 

 

Also read: Must read! Parakh Madan steps into Nisha Rawal's shoes in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet after latter quits to participate in Lock Upp

Well, Nisha, this is a powerful message to all the people who troll you.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Nisha Rawal Ekta Kapoor MX Player 'Lock Upp' Kangana Ranaut fashion designer Rohit Verma Karan Mehra domestic violence divorce Payal Rohatgi Kavish TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 11:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Balika Vadhu 2 fame Sagar Parekh roped in for Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor Bawa’s Kaisi Hai Yaariaan 4?
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
EXCLUSIVE! Aayush Shokeen roped in for Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor starrer Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4?
MUMBAI : The much-awaited season 4 of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is all set to be back on the screens soon. Yesterday, Parth...
OMG! Fanaa's Agastya aka Zain Imam finally cracked the clue, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Fashion face off! Rashami Desai and Surbhi Chandna were caught wearing the same outfit! Who looks more gorgeous?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read  ...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Woah! Garima insulted by Maya, doesn’t take it offensively
MUMBAI: Garima doesn’t take it offensively and asks what she can do to help. Maya tells her to go check if Gungun is...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No! Akriti shows the love Anubhav has for her, Gungun shows how she loves Ranvijay
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Recent Stories
arjun-malika
Interesting! Lovebirds Malaika Arora to soon tie the knot with beau Arjun Kapoor, details inside
Latest Video