Kya Baat Hain! What Tejasswi Prakash did so differently that Karan Kundrra is all hearts?

Kya Baat Hain! What Tejasswi Prakash did so differently that Karan Kundrra is all hearts?

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grabbed eyeballs during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are still in the limelight, courtesy of their adorable relationship. Since the time of Bigg Boss 15, people always tag them as Tejran and see them as one of the cutest couples in the telly town. They fell in love inside the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15. Karan and Tejasswi, currently the most loved couple in the television industry, are often seen sharing adorable photos and videos on their social media handles.

The couple has left no stone unturned to show their love in front of the public. She is many times called bhabhi (sister-in-law) and he too is addressed as Jiju (brother-in-law). People are eagerly waiting to see their wedding.

Since Bigg Boss 15, the duo is addressed by their ship name #TejRan.

Have a look!

Well, Karan gave his amazing reactions to the video. He commented: “Aaaah was waiting for you to post this”.

See this screenshot below!

Well, what is your take on Teja’s video?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay gripped with tellychakkar.com

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 18:48

