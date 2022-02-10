Kya Baat Hat : Asim Riaz to star in Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Bhaijaan” staring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde?

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model actor came into the limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.

During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, he grabbed the headlines for his fights with late actor Siddarth Shukla. Moreover, he was one of the few contestants picked on by Salman Khan and grilled in every episode.

Post Bigg Boss, he worked on a couple of music videos and impressed viewers with his performance. Asim is quite active on social media. He regularly treats his fans and followers by sharing posts.

The actor has gained an immense fan following his stint in the reality show. He is a hot favorite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The actor is one of the most loved Bigg Boss contestants and the fans keep telling him that he should be doing a movie as he is made for Bollywood.

There is news doing the rounds that Asim might be staring in Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Bhaijaan” starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde where he would be essaying the role of Salman’s younger brotheR, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The shooting will begin from mid-November 2022 and will release on EID 2023.

Well, they have been much news doing the rounds that Asim would be a part of a movie with Salman Khan though there in no confirmation on the same.

It will be a treat to watch Salman and Asim on screen together.

