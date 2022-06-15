Kya Kerala aur Haryana mil paayenge, saath phere saikdon meelo ki duri tay kar paayenge?

MUMBAI : It is said that love has the power to overcome all differences, but can it bridge the gap between two distinct cultures, North and South? Bringing one such light-hearted tale is COLORS’ new romantic drama ‘Harphoul Mohini’ that chronicles the lives of two contrasting personalities - Harphoul, who hails from Haryana and Mohini who comes from Kerala. While they belong to different backgrounds and ideologies, will Harphoul and Mohini be able to discover love after being bound together by the institution of marriage? Popular television actors Shagun Sharma and Zebby Singhh are essaying the lead roles of Mohini and Harphoul respectively. Produced by Cockcrow Pictures and Shaika Entertainment ‘Harphoul Mohini’ premiered on 13th June at 9 pm and will air every Monday to Friday, only on COLORS.

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 says, “Harphoul Mohini is an unusual romantic drama showcasing diverse cultures and characters. While Harphoul has a conservative outlook, he marries a free-spirited girl from Kerala. It showcases how love possesses the power to transcend all differences through the story of two people with contrasting backgrounds and beliefs. It gives us great pleasure to collaborate with Cockcrow Pictures and Shaika Entertainment for another promising new venture and we look forward to a great association.”

‘Haryana ka Jaat’ Harphoul Chaudhari is a tall and handsome extrovert, who wears his heart on his sleeves but has a conservative mindset. On the other hand, ‘Kerala ki Penkutty’ Mohini Vijayan is a simple and educated girl having a progressive outlook on life. As their lives intermingle and fate brings them together through an arranged marriage, how they navigate through their distinct cultures and ideologies while sharing a bittersweet relationship will form the premise of the show. Will North’s Harphoul and South’s Mohini be able to adjust to each other’s lifestyles and build a life together?

Producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar opens up about this venture saying, “Our partnership with COLORS goes a long way and after the success of ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’, we are elated to join hands for yet another wonderful project, ‘Harphoul Mohini’. The show is packed with myriad emotions and has a beautiful blend of diverse cultures.” Producers add, “‘Harphoul Mohini’ is a striking love story of two people, Harphoul and Mohini, who are like different pieces of the same puzzle. It has romance, humor, drama, and many bittersweet moments. As makers, we see it as our responsibility to raise certain issues that remain unspoken in our society and give our humble contribution in bringing a positive change. I hope our audience supports our new show and join us in this new journey.”

Ahead of essaying Harphoul, Zebby Singhh says, “This is my first outing with COLORS, and I am equal parts excited and nervous. Harphoul is a proud Haryanvi man who is deeply rooted in his culture and traditions. When Mohini enters his life, it takes an interesting turn leading to a beautiful love story. I hope that the viewers enjoy Harphoul and Mohini’s chemistry and shower us with immense love.”

Portraying the role of Mohini, Shagun Sharma says, “My character of Mohini in the show is of a simple girl from Kerala who is educated and strongly opinionated. As she gets married to Harphoul who is the opposite of her, a beautiful tale ensures that the viewers will love and adore her. I thank COLORS for trusting me with this role and I am very excited to bring Mohini to life.”

‘Harphoul Mohini’ boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Supriya Shukla, Tej Sapru and Pankaj Vishnu among others.

COLORS has mapped out a comprehensive marketing and digital campaign consisting of ground-breaking initiatives to attain a larger outreach. On the marketing front, the channel has targeted visual branding using OOH, transit, and ambient mediums. In addition to hoardings, COLORS has marked its presence across prime locations with heavy footfall such as mall - food courts, restaurants, dhabas, bus shelters, metro station panels, elevators, railway station boards, bus branding, cabs, bus seat back, etc. The campaign pans across Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh. On the digital front, social media is being extensively utilized to give netizens a peek of what 'Harphoul Mohini' have in store for them. Tapping the current wedding video trend, a parody wedding video of Harphoul and Mohini has been released with contrasting visuals. The channel has also teamed up with Curly Tales' Kamiya Jani, and Youtuber Mayur Jumani to introduce the characters and with other notable influencers to create reels on the show's title track. Specialized animated posts are also being created for a segment called 'Tiny COLORS Tales'.

Watch this unusual love story unfold, ‘Harphoul Mohini’ every Monday to Friday at 9 pm, only on COLORS!