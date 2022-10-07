As 'Kyunki Saas ...' is re-telecast, Amar Upadhyay looks back at its 22 years

Popular actor Amar Upadhyay donned the role of Mihir in the iconic show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', which went on air 22 years ago. The show is now is being re-telecasted on public demand and Amar's character and his acting is highly appreciated even after two decades.

Amar Upadhyay

Amar feels blessed to be a part of the show and talking about the same, the actor says: "Recently Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, completed 22 years. God has been kind to me for this show. It is an iconic show even today and I feel blessed that I got this role between so many boys who auditioned for it."

"I am very thankful to Ekta and whole team of Balaji for giving me a chance and I'm very happy that I'm a part of it. Even after 20 years people still recognise me as Mihir."

He further states: "Once in a blue moon this kind of a show comes in. Thousands of shows have been made but none has touched the level of 'Kyunki'. It's not easy to match that level. Also, that era was different and this era is different. Audience has changed. Television viewing has shift. It is difficult to reach the level of Kyunki now."

Talking about the popularity and work the show gave him, Amar says: "One has to keep doing what they love. Acting is what I love and I am thankful to God for giving me such great acting jobs. I'd also like to thank my fans and audience for always supporting me and for appreciating my work. I enjoy when people come to me, that is what you want as an actor."

On the work front, Amar Upadhyay was last seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

