KZK: Anurag-Prerna's cute pics with their baby girl Sneha is a sight to behold

MUMBAI: Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 is one of the popular shows of the small screen. The daily has been entertaining the viewers ever since its first episode.

Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's fresh new pairing worked wonders for the show and now their jodi has been a hot favourite among the viewers.

The show went through various ups and downs which made Anurag-Prerna suffer. Well, now all problems seem to end as Anurag and Prerna are reunited and this time, they have also been blessed with a sweet little angel.

We all know Prerna was carrying Anurag's child and now their daughter is here to spread more love.

Some amazing stills of this lovely moment are doing the rounds of the social media which are simply a delight to watch.

Take a look at the pictures:

Anurag and Prerna's happiness is on the next level seeing their daughter. Both look extremely in love. Also, Anurag's father Moloy Basu is on cloud nine seeing his granddaughter.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.